Police investigating Madison Heights hit-and-run wreck that injured woman

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Amherst County that injured a Madison Heights woman Nov. 14.
At 8:26 p.m. Nov. 14, police responded to a hit and run crash in the 200 block of Seminole Drive. A 2006 Toyota Corolla was backing out of a private drive and onto Seminole Dr. when an eastbound vehicle struck the Corolla and left the scene, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver of the Corolla, a 25-year-old woman from Madison Heights, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The vehicle that fled the scene is described as a 2004–2008 red Acura TSX. It should have heavy passenger side damage and a missing passenger side mirror. Airbags should have also deployed.
Anyone with information that could assist with this crash investigation is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 1-800-552-0962 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The crash remains under investigation.
- Justin Faulconer