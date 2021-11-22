 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating Madison Heights hit-and-run wreck that injured woman
0 Comments
top story breaking

Police investigating Madison Heights hit-and-run wreck that injured woman

  • 0

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Amherst County that injured a Madison Heights woman Nov. 14. 

At 8:26 p.m. Nov. 14, police responded to a hit and run crash in the 200 block of Seminole Drive. A 2006 Toyota Corolla was backing out of a private drive and onto Seminole Dr. when an eastbound vehicle struck the Corolla and left the scene, according to Virginia State Police. 

The driver of the Corolla, a 25-year-old woman from Madison Heights, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as a 2004–2008 red Acura TSX. It should have heavy passenger side damage and a missing passenger side mirror. Airbags should have also deployed.

Anyone with information that could assist with this crash investigation is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 1-800-552-0962 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The crash remains under investigation. 

- Justin Faulconer 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert