Potential changes on building size in county's village zoning district under review

Amherst County officials are considering modifying the village center district in the county’s zoning ordinance to reflect citizens’ recent feedback regarding sizes of buildings allowed and signs.

The county’s department of community development recently heard from county residents on changes they would like to see in the Village district (V-1), according to a recent staff report to the Amherst County Planning Commission.

The potential modifications include reducing square footage of buildings that are considered a permitted use and requiring external lighting for signs as a permitted use. The commission voted June 24 to send the modifications to the county’s attorney for review and to be put in the form of an ordinance.

The intent of the village center district is to allow “minimal concentrations of commercial activity and residential-type development with a large agricultural or residential area,” according to county zoning’s definition.

Under the potential modifications, any use that exceeds 5,000 square feet would not be considered a permitted use and would have to seek a special exception, which calls for review and a public hearing by the commission before issuing a recommendation to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which also would hold a hearing.

“We allow up to 10,000 square feet in the Village district,” Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, recently said to the commission. “The feedback we received is to scale it down.”

The input from citizens came after the commission voted in January to approve a site plan for a Dollar General store on Virginia 130 in the Elon village. The commission’s 4-2 vote, with two members citing opposition based on traffic concerns and the retail chain’s presence negatively affecting a pair of local convenience stores in that stretch, did not require a public hearing process since it was considered a by-right, permitted use.