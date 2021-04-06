Prescribed burn planned in national forest area of Amherst County on April 7

The U.S. Forest Service announced it plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the Tar Jacket area of Amherst County within the George Washington National Forest on Wednesday, April 7.

The 778-acre Tar Jacket burn unit is located eight miles northeast of Buena Vista and six miles northeast of Forks of Buffalo.

The Forest Service plans to begin ignitions on April 7, if weather conditions are appropriate. This prescribed burn will be completed in one day. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn.

According to the Fire Service, prescribed burns keep the public and homes safe by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and wood in nearby forest land that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires. This prescribed burn will also reduce vegetation to improve wildlife habitat and maintain existing fields along the Appalachian Trail that provide scenic views, the Forest Service said in a news release.