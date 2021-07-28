Pretrial services now available in Amherst County

Local probation and pretrial services earlier this month became available in the Amherst County court system, which provide evaluations of defendants that can be used by judges to determine bond and monitoring of defendants as they prepare for trial.

Amherst County has been the only locality in the 24th Judicial Court District in which judicial officers didn’t have access to pretrial services for adults awaiting trial or local probation supervision for adults charged in Amherst General District Court and Amherst Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

In March 2020 the Regional Community Criminal Justice Board (CCJB), serving the city of Lynchburg and counties of Bedford and Campbell, voted to approve the expansion of services to Amherst County contingent on funding from the Department of Criminal Justice Services, which became available.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers, who will represent Amherst on the CCJB, said an office is up at the county courthouse for the services. Cynthia Plummer, agency director of Lynchburg Community Corrections and Pretrial Services, said the agency has worked diligently since the creation of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority to get the state to fund the pretrial services for Amherst County.