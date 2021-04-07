Proposed Amherst County budget a 4%, $1.9M increase over current spending

Another initiative Rodgers said is expected to move forward this upcoming fiscal year is the purchase of land for, and the design of, an agricultural complex to be owned and operated jointly with Nelson County, and potentially other stakeholders. The focus of the complex will be career and technical training in a venue aimed for large events that will include office space for lease by agricultural-related businesses, the narrative states.

The complex design will include a large covered arena for shows, competitions, races and other events, Rodgers wrote. He said the Amherst County Fair also will resume this September with a rodeo and logging demonstrations and competitions. The fair was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic and has been held in August the past two previous years.

Rodgers has said the staff raises are important for attracting and maintaining employees and staying competitive with other localities in that area. Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar said he is pleased officers in his department are set to receive a 5% pay raise.

“Right now law enforcement is a hard job to keep,” Viar said, referencing pay and pressures on the profession. “Nobody wants to be a police officer anymore.”