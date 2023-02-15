The Amherst County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Feb. 21 on a proposed change to the county’s transient occupancy tax ordinance.

A first read on the proposed ordinance change was held during the board’s Feb. 7 meeting. With the growth of accommodation intermediaries, including short-term rental marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo, being used to make reservations for hotels, motels, inns, short-term rentals and other types of accommodation, the ordinance change is necessary to ensure the payment of such tax is being done appropriately and necessary information is being provided by such intermediaries, according to a staff report to supervisors.

An accommodation intermediary, including short-term rental marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo, is any person who brokers, coordinates or in any other way facilitates a rental agreement between a customer and an accommodations provider.

County Attorney Michael Lockaby said the proposed ordinance change is consistent in developing a uniform type of regulation for all localities to use and benefit from.

“It doesn’t change the rate, it doesn’t change who it applies to, it just brings us in compliance with the way the state has made the system work basically in negotiations with those platforms and intermediaries last year,” Lockaby told supervisors.

Also during the meeting, supervisors approved a resolution formally requesting the Virginia Department of Transportation name a bridge over U.S. 29 on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights in memory of the late Earl Scott Nicholson.

“Earl was a great member of the Madison Heights community,” said Supervisor Drew Wade, who motioned for the resolution. “This is a way to honor him.”

Nicholson, who died in early October, “was known throughout Amherst County as a friend to all those that crossed paths with him,” the resolution states.

Nicholson was committed to helping keep the county beautiful by collecting litter along the roadside and gutters in the Madison Heights area, according to he resolution.

In other news:

The board voted to appropriate $84,000 to cover the contract payout for former County Administrator Dean Rodgers, who resigned in September after a closed session discussion with the board. Rodgers had served in the role since August 2014. His resigning created a payout based on the employment contract with the board, according to county documents. The vote was part of the board’s consent agenda, which are matters passed without any discussion.

Chair Tom Martin said the format for a 4 p.m. joint meeting Feb. 21 with the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, which will be held in the Amherst board’s meeting room in the county administration building on Washington Street, will be more about cooperation between both bodies than a specific property for a potential shared agricultural complex. The idea has been discussed for the past two years but the Feb. 21 session will mark the first time the two boards formally have met in full to discuss it. “We would probably like to center discussion more around how Nelson and Amherst can be more cooperative with one another in the endeavor rather focusing on one specific property,” Martin said. “We just want to talk about how we can collectively cooperate to make things happen.”

Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said Gary Wood, CEO of Firefly Broadband, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative in Nelson County that is working on expanding broadband to rural parts of Amherst County through fiber connections, is expected to give an update of those efforts at the board’s Feb. 21 meeting. Residents interested in those efforts are encouraged to attend or observe the meeting through the board’s YouTube channel, Bryant said.