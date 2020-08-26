Proposed meals tax hike, cigarette levy draw discussion at Amherst town hall

A potential increase to Amherst County’s meal tax, a proposed cigarette tax and a few other business tax changes in the works were addressed during an Aug. 18 town hall meeting.

While the business tax changes planned are “revenue neutral” and would not bring a heavy burst of new money streams into the county’s coffers, a possible 2% increase to the meals tax is expected to generate $500,000 annually and a potential 27-cent cigarette tax is estimated to bring in $1 million or higher each year, according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers.

Rodgers said he recommends the influx in recurring additional money, if the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approves the series of tax measures, fund future capital improvement project needs.

“The county has long had no dedicated source of revenue going directly to the future,” Rodgers said. “We struggled with that here in the last few years as we watched our unobligated general fund decline because it does not have a recurring revenue source. It just operates on leftovers [money] from the previous year.”

The cigarette tax and meals tax measures are made possible through recent legislation from the Virginia General Assembly, according to the county. The board is considering eliminating the merchant’s capital tax, a local tax on a business owner’s capital as of Jan. 1, instituting a change for taxing business’s equipment that factors in depreciation of assets and implementing a business, professional and occupational license (BPOL) tax for all business types in the county.