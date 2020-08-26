Proposed meals tax hike, cigarette levy draw discussion at Amherst town hall

A potential increase to Amherst County’s meal tax, a proposed cigarette tax and a few other business tax changes in the works were addressed during an Aug. 18 town hall meeting.
While the business tax changes planned are “revenue neutral” and would not bring a heavy burst of new money streams into the county’s coffers, a possible 2% increase to the meals tax is expected to generate $500,000 annually and a potential 27-cent cigarette tax is estimated to bring in $1 million or higher each year, according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers.
Rodgers said he recommends the influx in recurring additional money, if the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approves the series of tax measures, fund future capital improvement project needs.
“The county has long had no dedicated source of revenue going directly to the future,” Rodgers said. “We struggled with that here in the last few years as we watched our unobligated general fund decline because it does not have a recurring revenue source. It just operates on leftovers [money] from the previous year.”
The cigarette tax and meals tax measures are made possible through recent legislation from the Virginia General Assembly, according to the county. The board is considering eliminating the merchant’s capital tax, a local tax on a business owner’s capital as of Jan. 1, instituting a change for taxing business’s equipment that factors in depreciation of assets and implementing a business, professional and occupational license (BPOL) tax for all business types in the county.
According to Rodgers, about 211 businesses in the county would be affected by nixing the merchant’s capital tax and the BPOL tax change would reach 125 businesses.
The changes to the BPOL tax structure would not overburden small businesses with high gross receipts and low margins, which the county refers to as “mom and pop” stores — for example, stores that sell gasoline but do not make a large profit doing so.
The business equipment tax of $3.46 of assessed value of equipment is set to go from $3.45 to $3.40 and the county will implement a new method of tracking depreciation, a measure Rodgers said gives more relief to businesses.
Eliminating the merchant’s capital tax would reduce revenue by $300,000, which is offset by $305,000 generated by the planned BPOL tax, according to figures presented to supervisors. Rodgers said the changes are part of the county’s initiative launched in mid-2018 for sweeping changes across areas and departments of county government intended to benefit the business community.
The county’s meals tax of 4% of gross receipts is proposed to increase to 6%.
“… We get to collect taxes from people who don’t live here,” Rodgers said. “That’s an added advantage.”
The cigarette tax, if passed, would take effect July 2021 and the county could potentially tax as high as 40 cents per pack. Rodgers is recommended a 27-cent tax per pack with two cents going to about 50 retailers that sell cigarettes.
During the town hall Rodgers read a statement from Sabrina Kennon, president of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, advocating for the additional money to go toward improving internet service in the county.
“As part of the business-friendly initiative, it is imperative for our businesses to have access to adequate internet throughout the county,” Kennon said. “Getting our children back into school then releases the burden on working parents and thus benefits many businesses in the area.”
Improved broadband access is an attraction for businesses, she said. “The internet continues to be a concern for many businesses as well as citizens,” Kennon said.
Kennon also questioned the timing of a meals tax increase as many are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The meals tax falls mostly on the consumer. Wouldn’t a 2% higher tax than other localities hinder bringing in business from outside the county?” Kennon asked. “We want to ensure others enjoy the businesses of Amherst. While the tax may be small to some, others may choose not to frequent our dining establishments due to the cost.”
Supervisor David Pugh said he understands the concerns on the meals tax.
“Restaurants have been pounded,” Pugh said. “Right now with [COVID-19] and all that’s going on, some restaurants may never come back. A lot of them are struggling … it’s a hard sell right now, for me, a meals tax [hike].”
Pugh said he is more favorable to the cigarette tax bringing in an additional stream. “It’s a bad habit. It causes a lot of ill health,” Pugh said of cigarette use. “It certainly would be a thing for public health to have less smokers.”
Supervisor Tom Martin asked Rodgers to look into estimates if the county bumps the cigarette tax higher and if the same $1.5 million projected figure could be met without changing the meals tax.
Rodgers said sales tax revenue for the county is significantly higher than at this time a year ago and meals tax revenue also is up despite the pandemic.
A first read on the planned tax changes is targeted for September and a public hearing will be held next month, Rodgers said.
Meanwhile, supervisors are considering projects for broadband expansion and recently set aside $500,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act for those efforts.
Caleb Martin, a resident of the Boxwood Farm Road area of northern Amherst County, also addressed supervisors during the town hall on his broadband struggles and said residents need adequate access.
“The county needs a reliable, internet hard line service,” Martin said.
Supervisor Martin said the county has a pending study on upgrading broadband coverage countywide from its consultant, Lit Communities, which is targeted for completion this fall. He said broadband expansion is a high priority for the county but supervisors need to spend federal relief money carefully.
“I don’t think just dumping money at it right now is very wise until we know where it’s best to spend the money,” Supervisor Martin said. “We could put millions and millions of dollars in it, but if we’re not doing it the right way, it’s just wasting money.”
The county has until the end of the year to spend its CARES money. Rodgers said nothing is set in stone with funding internet expansion and the county and public school system is seeking multiple grant opportunities for a shared goal.
“We don’t waste to waste money, but we also don’t want to leave money on the table,” Rodgers said of CARES money. “It truly is a gift from the federal government.”
Supervisor Martin emphasized residents should know the board wants to make sure internet expansion is done “the right way” and responsibly under a tight deadline.
“We’re working on it,” he said. “It can’t happen overnight.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!