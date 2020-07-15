Proposed tax changes estimated to yield $1.5 million a year in Amherst County

Amherst County is considering enacting a meals tax increase and a new cigarette tax officials project could generate more than $1 million in annual revenue each year and lessen some the county’s reliance on real estate tax revenue.

The county’s board of supervisors during a July 7 meeting voted to authorize a public hearing in the near future for those measures and a few other tax changes officials are describing as business friendly.

Some of the proposed tax changes, if approved, would go into effect in January and next July.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers recommending the county take advantage of a recently passed state law that could allow increase of the county’s meal tax from 4% to 6%. The potential revenue from the measure is estimated at $500,000 a year, according to figures presented to supervisors.

Amherst and neighboring Bedford, Campbell and Rockbridge counties currently tax meals at 4% of gross receipts while Appomattox County doesn’t tax meals at all, according to the county’s presentation.

Rodgers also recommends enacting a cigarette tax through a new state law that took effect July 1 that lets counties tax up to 40 cents per pack. He is proposing the board enact a 27-cent tax a pack, 25 cents of which would go into the county coffers while the other two goes to the retailer. The county anticipates the cigarette tax would yield $1 million in revenue annually.

Under the proposed slate of changes, the county also plans to eliminate the merchant’s capital tax, which is a local tax on a business owner’s capital, or inventory on hand as of Jan. 1; factor in depreciation of assets for the business equipment tax; and initiate a Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) tax in all business types in the county.