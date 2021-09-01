Proposed zoning change allows extended camping for residents with active building permits

A proposed zoning code change in the works for Amherst County would allow camping for up to six months in the Agricultural Residential, A-1, district so long as a building permit for a single-family dwelling is active on the resident’s property.
The county’s current code only allows someone to stay in a camper for up to 30 consecutive days. The staff of the county’s department of community development is recommending the zoning change, which the Amherst County Planning Commission has authorized initiating.
“The idea of building your own home is a dream to a lot of people, especially in Amherst County with our rural settings,” said Tyler Creasy, assistant zoning administrator and planner.
Creasy said the number of single-family dwellings being built without a licensed contractor has grown exponentially over the last several years. Applicants often wish to stay in a recreational vehicle upon completion of a new home. However, the county’s current code presents a hardship to those residents with the time limit on camping.
Creasy said a building permit has to stay active to get the extended time for camping under the proposed zoning change.
“We can extend a permit as long as a building permit is active and they are actively working toward [completing a home build],” Creasy said.
Residents have a building code inspection at least once every six months to keep the permit application with the county active, Creasy said. The county could extend it up to three years for those type of situations, said Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.
The proposed zoning change will come before the commission and board of supervisors for review and a public hearing.