Public gives input on Amherst schools' superintendent search

Amherst County residents and educators are making their input known on the selection of the county’s next public schools superintendent with a hire planned for this spring.

J. David Martin — president of Real Synergy LLC, a consultant working with the Amherst County School Board in selecting a successor to Rob Arnold, who is retiring at the end of June — said a survey is being conducted through the first week of March. The survey is posted on the division’s website at www.amherst.k12.va.us and paper copies are available in the school administration office on Washington Street in Amherst and in the county’s schools.

Martin said Real Synergy as of Feb. 24 conducted more than 50 face-to-face interviews with stakeholders in the Amherst community on the search. The Amherst County School Board also held a public hearing on the search during its Feb. 24 meeting. All of the input will go toward developing a superintendent’s profile, and a special called board meeting is planned for March 5 for that purpose, according to Martin.

A profile for the position is scheduled to be posted March 7, and applications will be taken through March 28, Martin said. The board will meet again April 2 to review applications and select candidates to be interviewed and that will take place from April 8 to April 22, according to Martin.

“In May, the new superintendent will be introduced to the community,” Martin said of an aggressive process that includes public participation. “We want as much input as possible. The more data we have makes it a very robust profile.”

Beverly Jones — a Madison Heights resident, retired teacher for the division and education committee chair of the Amherst County branch of the NAACP — asked to board during the hearing to consider an effective communicator and a good listener. Jones said the new superintendent should base all decisions on what is best for all students with a clear focus on closing the achievement gap.

“The pandemic, we know, has caused a lot of hardships, frustrations, discipline problems, combativeness, resignations, anger and a disruptive learning environment,” said Jones. “But the 2022-23 school year will be a new beginning with a new superintendent that will need all of us working together to make a difference for every child, every day.”

Monroe resident Dawn Pool encouraged the board to select a leader who will listen to county citizens and make their needs a priority over those of the school administration. The hire should put students first while understanding the parents know what’s best for their kids, said Pool. She said the person also should be transparent and a great communicator.

Elon resident Leecy Fink, who came up short for an at-large seat on the board in the November election, wrote a letter encouraging the board to hire an educator who prioritizes safety and discipline in the schools.

“We need someone smart and decisive, someone who will continue to provide internet to our entire county and understands the challenges of rural public education,” Fink wrote.

She wrote the next leader should lead the charge for more opportunities in career and technical education, advanced placement, early college and other areas of student achievement.

“I pray that we are overwhelmed with great candidates who can check every box,” Fink wrote. “However, I worry that we will be challenged to find a quality leader our children deserve.”

Sidney Storozum, of Monroe, said the next superintendent should be fully visible in the schools and reject state and federal programs that inject political ideology into the curriculum.

“I believe we need a person who is smart, honest, a good leader, and who will conduct school business in a fully transparent manner,” Storozum said.

He said the next official should go the extra mile to help students realize their potential based on individual needs rather than “divisive group classifications” and hold parents accountable in doing their part. Storozum said the new superintendent should reject the notion “the state knows best and parents should shut up.”

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said she appreciates the public’s passion in stating clear goals they want in the next superintendent, which is important in such difficult times. She said the board is striving to get a wide range of input and be inclusive in ensuring the community’s pulse is felt in the process.

Monroe resident Jones Stanley, a former Amherst school board member, said he was honored to take part in the choosing of two past superintendents. He said the board has a monumental task and he recalls going to bed at night thinking, “Did we do the right thing?” after major decisions.

“You’ve got to pick someone who is all about student achievement,” Stanley told the board.

Several teachers also addressed the board during the hearing on what they feel is needed in the new hire.

Kathleen Ayau, who teaches English at the county’s high school, said the last two years of educating in the pandemic have been highly difficult and she believes the division needs someone who already is thoroughly familiar with the county’s and division’s makeup. The next leader should balance he needs of students, parents and teachers equally, she said.

“And that is no easy balance to achieve,” Ayau said.

Cheryl Fails, a teacher at the high school, said the next superintendent needs to understand the Amherst community’s demographics.

“We have attendance issues, behavioral issues, we have academic issues,” Fails said. “But even with all those issues, we’re here because we care about our students and we want to get it right. We can’t afford to get this wrong.”

