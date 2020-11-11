Public hearing set on Amherst County proposed water, sewer rate increases

A public hearing is set for Nov. 17 on a 5.5% increase on water rates and 6.5% sewer rate hike proposed for customers of the Amherst County Service Authority.

The rate and fee adjustments planned would take effect Jan. 1 and affect just more than 6,300 water accounts and about 1,100 sewer accounts. A $1 increase in the basic service charge for sewer also is proposed.

In recent years the authority has passed rate increases higher than preferred because of several major capital projects years overdue which combined cost more than $12 million, Bob Hopkins, the authority’s director, has said. Those projects include improvements to the Graham Creek Reservoir Dam and emergency spillway, a new raw water intake on the James River and an overhaul of the authority’s Williams Run Sewage Pump Station, according to Hopkins.

Rate increases in recent years also have helped the ACSA brace for the loss of a major customer, the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run facility for residents with disabilities in the process of closing down. CVTC, which for many years was the county’s largest employer, relocated its last resident in April and has fewer than 10 employees remaining at the Madison Heights campus.