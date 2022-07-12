Public input sought on Town of Amherst comprehensive plan

The Town of Amherst has begun the process of updating its current comprehensive plan, a document that guides decision making regarding land use, housing, transportation, recreation and town services.

Town officials seek public input to ensure the plan reflects the voices, character and opinions of the community. A public survey launched July 6 to provide an opportunity for residents and community stakeholders to share their opinions and ideas.

“Public participation is critical to the Comprehensive Plan process,” Town Manager Sara McGuffin said in an email. “We use the process to determine the direction the Town should go in so many ways — housing types, recreation opportunities, and transportation priorities, for example.”

McGuffin said flyers are being sent to every Town of Amherst utility customer to encourage residents to fill out the survey and give input on the town’s future.

The survey is open through Aug. 8. A 5-minute digital survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/AmherstTown. Paper copies also are available at Town Hall, 174 S. Main Street.

On Aug. 24, a public meeting will be held at Town Hall to present the results of the survey and give residents the opportunity to speak. Information will be available starting at 6 p.m. with a formal presentation to begin at 7 p.m.

The town government has commissioned the Central Virginia Planning District Commission (CVPDC) to assist with the comprehensive plan update. CVPDC staff will be coordinating with both town staff, the town’s planning commission and residents and community stakeholders to ensure the updated plan reflects the community’s vision for the town’s future.

For more information, contact Amherst Town Manager Sara McGuffin at sara.mcguffin@amherstva.gov.