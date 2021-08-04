Public input to factor into design of high school addition

The goal is to have a design finalized by the spring and begin construction next year, if all goes to plan, Wells said.

The school system is set to receive $7.3 million from the American Rescue Plan, which must be used by Sept. 30, 2024, and 20% must be spent to address learning loss that includes academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.

To address those areas, the division needs additional personnel that will be hired for two-year only contracted positions that include a social worker, attendance officer and 10 additional student slots for therapeutic day treatment programs for those who qualify due to extensive mental health and behavioral needs, according to an memo to the Amherst County School Board from Dana Norman, chief academic officer.

“In regards to academic supports, ACPS data shows that the greatest student growth has been with those students who received in-person direct instruction,” Norman said in the memo. “To support that effort and create a continuity of services, additional personnel will be hired for a two-year-only contract position in the areas that directly support student’s growth in reading and math, which will include [a] reading specialist at the middle and high school level and math specialists at the middle and high school level.”

Norman wrote the division also will use federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act for added personnel that will be hired for two-year only contracts to serve career and technical education offerings in all county schools.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.