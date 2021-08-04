Public input to factor into design of high school addition

As Amherst County Public Schools moves forward with building an addition to the county’s high school, residents will have opportunities to offer input on the project.
The Amherst County School Board recently authorized the division advertising a request for proposals for an architectural firm to design the addition, which includes a new auditorium, a new dining area and renovation of existing auditorium space. School officials plan to use $5.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus President Joe Biden signed into law in March, for the Amherst County High School expansion project.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said after advertising the RFP request a few weeks ago, the division has been contacted by numerous architectural firms expressing interest.
“We will have the interview process for that and begin negotiations on what the cost would be,” Wells said. “Once we decide on a company and we get a price and decide to move forward, the firm would start doing interviews with the community to get feedback to get their interest.”
Wells said two meetings would be held, one on the southern end of the county and another on the northern end, to gather public input and the timeframe is planned for the fall. The residents’ feedback would be compiled and taken into account during the design phase, Wells said.
The goal is to have a design finalized by the spring and begin construction next year, if all goes to plan, Wells said.
The school system is set to receive $7.3 million from the American Rescue Plan, which must be used by Sept. 30, 2024, and 20% must be spent to address learning loss that includes academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.
To address those areas, the division needs additional personnel that will be hired for two-year only contracted positions that include a social worker, attendance officer and 10 additional student slots for therapeutic day treatment programs for those who qualify due to extensive mental health and behavioral needs, according to an memo to the Amherst County School Board from Dana Norman, chief academic officer.
“In regards to academic supports, ACPS data shows that the greatest student growth has been with those students who received in-person direct instruction,” Norman said in the memo. “To support that effort and create a continuity of services, additional personnel will be hired for a two-year-only contract position in the areas that directly support student’s growth in reading and math, which will include [a] reading specialist at the middle and high school level and math specialists at the middle and high school level.”
Norman wrote the division also will use federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act for added personnel that will be hired for two-year only contracts to serve career and technical education offerings in all county schools.