Quintana All-Stars to perform virtually as part of Amherst Java and Jazz

The Quintana All-Stars, of Lynchburg, will play a virtual “Stroll Down Composer Lane” as part of the next offering of Amherst Java and Jazz from the Amherst Glebe Arts Response Inc. (AGAR) and Second Stage Amherst.

Slated for Jan. 30 at 6 p.m., the quintet consists of Al Mallet on saxophone, Ernest Deane on trumpet, Malcolm Dentler on drums, Glenn Buck on keyboards and Ed Mikenas on bass, according to a news release.

“The songs we are playing on this concert were products of some of the most famous and popular composers and bandleaders of the era of swing and dance music,” Deane said in the release.

Song choices feature composers who wrote for Broadway theatre or film and their songs later become better known in blues or big band repertory, the release notes.

Among others, the Quintana All-Stars will play pieces composed by Duke Ellington, a popular musician in New York nightclubs; Freddie Hubbard, a prolific composer and renowned trumpet player; and Antonio Carlos Jobim, a famous Brazilian composer, songwriter, pianist and singer during the 20th century.

Ticket links for the YouTube broadcast can be accessed at www.amherstglebeartsresponse.org and are $10 for adults, $5 for students. The show will stay online from Jan. 30 until Feb. 27.

— From staff reports

