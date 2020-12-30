Reflecting on a year of masks, crisis and experiencing Amherst from a distance

‘Unprecedented.”

That word has been repeated over and over in Amherst County this year as residents, businesses, nonprofits and local officials for roughly 10 months wrestled with the multitude of challenges and disruptions from the novel coronavirus pandemic. The virus’s effect on the community is the year’s overall top story and news event, leading to a constant flow of headlines throughout the year.

Quarantines, teleworking, face masks and the extensive ripple effects from the state’s shutdown in the spring aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus were part of the new normal. Schools were closed March 13 and Amherst County Public Schools swiftly acted to ensure students had access to learning materials and meals at home through technology, bus delivery and drive-thru distributions.

While a few dozens cases were reported in Amherst County during the first three months of the pandemic, the numbers over the months and following the Thanksgiving Day holiday passed the 1,000-case threshold. As of Dec. 29, the county’s count of positive cases was 1,400 with 41 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

The challenges were many but residents, churches, businesses, organizations and civic groups adjusted to go about life with as much normalcy as possible under such circumstances.