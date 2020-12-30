Reflecting on a year of masks, crisis and experiencing Amherst from a distance

‘Unprecedented.”
That word has been repeated over and over in Amherst County this year as residents, businesses, nonprofits and local officials for roughly 10 months wrestled with the multitude of challenges and disruptions from the novel coronavirus pandemic. The virus’s effect on the community is the year’s overall top story and news event, leading to a constant flow of headlines throughout the year.
Quarantines, teleworking, face masks and the extensive ripple effects from the state’s shutdown in the spring aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus were part of the new normal. Schools were closed March 13 and Amherst County Public Schools swiftly acted to ensure students had access to learning materials and meals at home through technology, bus delivery and drive-thru distributions.
While a few dozens cases were reported in Amherst County during the first three months of the pandemic, the numbers over the months and following the Thanksgiving Day holiday passed the 1,000-case threshold. As of Dec. 29, the county’s count of positive cases was 1,400 with 41 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
The challenges were many but residents, churches, businesses, organizations and civic groups adjusted to go about life with as much normalcy as possible under such circumstances.
An example is a drive-through birthday party for Siena Bowling as scores of cars pulled in her driveway April 15 to mark her 12th birthday. “She said it was her best birthday yet,” Megan Bowling, her mother, said of the strong show of support. Another example is Amherst business Swissomation Virginia making a multitude of parts that aided in the production of ventilators.
The following is a review of ways the county responded to the coronavirus.
Emergency response ‘weathering the storm’ A month before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March, Amherst County Public Safety was working its response efforts, training and getting ready, said Sam Bryant, the department’s director.
“We got a jump on it and I’m glad we did. Not that we haven’t had our challenges,” Bryant said.
The front line workers in emergency medical services in the county have been dealing hard with responding to the virus, he said.
Law enforcement and public safety crews have wore masks in dealing with emergency response matters and personal protective equipment causes fatigue, Bryant said.
“Our guys and girls have been great. They’ve been champions,” Bryant said of emergency responders in Amherst.
“We’re weathering the storm and sticking together as a team.”
A fair number of local emergency responders were immunized in the past week, Bryant said. The county’s 911 dispatchers do a great job of finding out if people EMS workers responding to have been exposed to the virus, he said.
The county is working on getting a fourth ambulance into service and add to its EMS staff, he said. Bryant projects a tough few months coming out of the Christmas holiday and an expected surge in cases but he hopes vaccinations and people being smarter about how they approach the virus will help.
“People need to be vigilant and do what they’re supposed to do,” Bryant said.
Schools reopen From mid-March to early September, Amherst County Public Schools’ leaders and staff worked to bring students back under a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning.
Mission accomplished.
On Sept. 9 the new school year started with a litany of protocols, including plans to have students spread out through buildings.
Students and staff also were required to wear face masks following pleas from teachers in July and a 5-2 vote from the Amherst County School Board.
The Amherst Remote Academy also has been a haven for families who opted for their children not to physically return to school buildings during the pandemic.
Amherst County High School held its graduation ceremony in May with a drive-through event at the high school and numerous other vehicular parades and gatherings took place to supply students and uplift their spirits while maintaining social distancing.
David Pugh, who serves on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, said he spent much more time this year helping his children with schoolwork at home.
One silver lining of the pandemic is families have spent more time together, he added.
“It certainly took a full community effort to make it happen,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said of operating schools amid COVID-19.
“The students have done the necessary things to make keep schools open. The parents have been patient and supportive with the school system as we learned a completely different way to provide instruction. The staff has been dedicated, flexible and student-centered.”
Arnold said he has learned much about how connected the Amherst community is.
“When schools are impacted the whole community feels it,” Arnold said.
“Which is why we must continue to work with our community at large to provide the very best for our students.”
Community wrestles with restrictionsAt a tailgate gathering at the Ambriar Plaza shopping center in May, residents and area state legislators railed against Gov. Ralph Northam’s handling of the pandemic in the form of the state shutdown.
“I haven’t had sideburns this long since Elvis Presley was in style,” Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee, said of not being able to get a haircut.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, told gatherers they have to fight for their freedoms, liberty and the economy under threat from the measures and get many residents and business owners back to work. Derin Foor, owner of Loose Shoe Brewery in Amherst, questioned how the government gets to decide which businesses are essential and non-essential.
In December, those renewed frustrations flowed into the public comments sections of the Amherst Board of Supervisors’ Dec. 15 meeting. Just more than a handful of county residents protested the state’s latest restrictions, including a requirement of wearing face masks, and urged the board to pass a First Amendment resolution opposing the measures.
Some other residents, however, said they feel the restrictions are a safety protection and urged supervisors not to take action. The board will revisit the matter in January.
Events, gatherings canceled or adapt to new formats Numerous gatherings, festivals and popular events were canceled this year or held virtually. The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce held its business appreciation event online and Sweet Briar College held a virtual graduation in October.
Drive-throughs also became routine for churches and other events. The Amherst Christmas Parade in December was a reverse parade that put spectators behind the driver’s seat and floats and participants on the sidewalks and street shoulders.
The Farmers Market at Second Stage Amherst had a record-breaking year in money generated, said Mary Hurst, market manager.
“We jumped right in and opened an online market starting the first of April,” Hurst said.
“The idea of pre-ordering and curbside service was such a success that we continued that service through the summer, even after we opened vendor tables. Due to continued demand, several vendors jumped right in and now we offer an online market year-round. The support from the community has been excellent.”
Hurst said as a result of commitment from the market’s vendors and grant monies, the market also provided fresh local foods to Blue Ledge Meals on Wheels and the food bank in the Pleasant View community.
Suny Monk, president of Second Stage Amherst, said while the venue is working with Amherst Glebe Arts Response Inc. to offer livestream virtual concerts and is working on a series of online programs including readings, workshops and weekly art classes for children.
Technology front and center With the pandemic causing students to stay home from school for a portion of the year and residents to work from home in many cases, the push for broadband expansion was a major focus among county and school officials.
Much of the county lacks access to reliable, high-speed internet and the county is working to fill in the gaps through the help of local companies. County officials are working on a buildout plan and bringing in broadband through fiber or wireless in rural areas of the county while the school system has offered its grounds and WiFi hotspots for families in need.
The use of virtual meetings and conferences also has been front and center this year.
Amherst County Public Schools held a few virtual meetings to gauge public feedback in reopening schools and local government meetings have been streamed online and on Facebook for residents to observe or participate in remotely.
While meetings have been open to the public, seating in the county and schools’ administration building has been spread out to keep those gathered 6 feet apart and residents have been encouraged to view proceedings online.
Amherst Circuit Court also has drastically increased its use of video hearings this year with parties to cases appearing remotely.
“There is no doubt that the virtual meeting world has change some parts of business forever,” Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter said.
Amherst Town Council’s chambers are set to be wired for video and sound in the next month to improve the viewing experience for residents at home or remotely, a needed feature the pandemic shined a spotlight on, Carter said.
“It makes sense to have that capability and increase participation no matter what happens,” she said.
CARES money brings relief While many faced an onslaught of fiscal challenges this year, Amherst County received relief of more than $6 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The CARES money, which came to the county’s board of supervisors, Amherst Town Council and Amherst County Public Schools, allowed officials to address a variety of needs such as public safety equipment, facility improvements, teleworking and broadband expansion efforts.
Another major area the CARES money went toward were grants for small businesses and nonprofits.
Supervisors allocated $650,000 for those grants, awarding 49 to businesses and 16 to nonprofits. A separate federal grant of $500,000 also was used in providing grant opportunities for businesses.
“The Town of Amherst made it through the year as well as it did because of a strong community looking out for each other,” Carter said, adding the town did what it could to help with small business grants and utility assistance.
“But the real support came from individual actions of so many in the community to go out of their way to help each other and support local businesses. I’ve never been prouder to be a part of any community. The people of Amherst are truly wonderful.”