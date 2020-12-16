Remote learning week to end Amherst schools' first semester under consideration

Amherst County Public Schools is considering an at-home learning week for Feb. 8 to 12, the final week of the first semester.

The recommended measure will meet needs of school administrators, teachers and students regarding the logistics of instruction, according to Dana Norman, director of academics. She said transitioning to a second semester in the highly challenging climate of COVID-19 is an enormous undertaking.

“It’s like starting the school year all over again,” Norman said during the Amherst County School Board’s Dec. 10 meeting.

The week of full remote learning will also provide an opportunity for students to participate in a culminating activity of a real world learning experience, she said.

Prior to the week parents will have an opportunity to request a change of placement for their student.

From now through Jan. 15 families can select in-person or remote learning environments for the second semester.

“Any movement requires a lot of heavy lifting to change everything involved,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said.

If no selection is made by Jan. 15 the student remains in his or her current placement.