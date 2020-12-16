Remote learning week to end Amherst schools' first semester under consideration

Amherst County Public Schools is considering an at-home learning week for Feb. 8 to 12, the final week of the first semester.
The recommended measure will meet needs of school administrators, teachers and students regarding the logistics of instruction, according to Dana Norman, director of academics. She said transitioning to a second semester in the highly challenging climate of COVID-19 is an enormous undertaking.
“It’s like starting the school year all over again,” Norman said during the Amherst County School Board’s Dec. 10 meeting.
The week of full remote learning will also provide an opportunity for students to participate in a culminating activity of a real world learning experience, she said.
Prior to the week parents will have an opportunity to request a change of placement for their student.
From now through Jan. 15 families can select in-person or remote learning environments for the second semester.
“Any movement requires a lot of heavy lifting to change everything involved,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said.
If no selection is made by Jan. 15 the student remains in his or her current placement.
The second semester will be shorter than the current one, Norman said, which is why teachers can use the time to review data and create content.
“They will have to readjust their pacing,” Norman said.
Board member John Grieser said he believes the resolve of many families keeping their children remote will erode and a surge of students returning to the face-to-face setting may be forthcoming.
“I just look for a big logistical nightmare on your behalf trying to figure out transportation, spacing and things like that,” Grieser said. “So I definitely understand needing that little buffer.”
Arnold emphasized the at-home learning week, if approved, counts as instructional days.
“This would be rigorous work for those students,” Arnold said. “It’s not a week off.”
The board is anticipated to make a decision on the matter in January when more data is available on the most recent COVID-19 numbers.
