A renovation to the Tye River bridge on the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail in Amherst and Nelson counties was completed in late March.
The project was a joint effort between both counties. In addition to fixing the bridge, other maintenance and repair work was done along the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail. The trail closed for repairs on Feb. 27 and reopened last month just in time for spring.
“Many thanks to Amherst County Public Works, Amherst County Recreation, and Nelson County for their work on this project,” a March 27 news release from Amherst County said.