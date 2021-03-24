Report: ACPS students' academic performance improving

Amherst County Public Schools students have shown positive academic growth overall in the latest MAP testing, a practice aimed at creating a personalized assessment experience and helping teachers with determining where students are performing, according to school officials.
Dana Norman, chief academic officer for ACPS, presented a report during the Amherst County School Board’s March 11 meeting on MAP testing for winter and compared those results with data from the fall. She compared MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) mid-year testing to a doctor’s checkup visit that shows what areas need are doing good and what needs improvement.
“We want to move more toward the student growth and how we measure that and how we react to students and what they need along the way,” Norman told the board.
The data presented includes an RIT scale, which ACPS administration describes as a stable score that accurately measures performance, similar to marking a height or growth chart over time. RIT scores represent a point on a continuous scale of learning and help make it possible a student’s growth from year-to-year, according to the division.
The reading and math RIT score combined for all students for winter testing was 201.3, an increase from the fall score of 195.5, according to the report. The reading-only score of 199.8 jumped from the fall score of 194.8 while the math only score of 203 also increased from 196.3, data shows.
All nine county schools had an improved reading and math combined RIT score in the winter. Every school also improved its RIT score for math-only in the mid-year testing over the fall, and all but one, Amherst Middle School, did the same for reading-only in the same span.
“…I’m just excited that we are showing progress and that we are showing growth,” Norman said. “A lot of our area divisions in the region and across the state are seeing declines, a lot of it due to kids not being face to face with their teachers,” Norman said, adding: “I’m very encouraged by the growth we’re seeing right now.”
Norman has said the division’s goal since the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed education is to evaluate the impact on student learning, establish a new baseline for measuring student growth and fill those gaps while tracing their progress. MAP testing assessment is useful in helping make up deficits from learning loss because of COVID-19, according to school officials.
ACPS opened up the 2020-21 school year in early September after a six-month break from in-person instruction. Students returned to class with social distancing measures in place, staggered scheduling and remote learning for all families who opted not to send children back into the buildings.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division implementing MAP testing is fortunate timing because the Virginia General Assembly recently passed a bill that will require schools to undergo growth-measured tests as part of overall accountability in coming years. The MAP testing model could be part of that process, Arnold said.
“The General Assembly has finally gotten to a place where they understand individual students’ growth from where they started is much more important than end-of-the-year tests like [Standards of Learning] tests,” Arnold said. “That’s a really good thing for us.”
ACPS administered 2,521 math tests and 2,765 reading tests in January. The math total was a slight increase of two dozen while the reading tests were down by 33 overall. Testing increased for face-to-face students in January but was down for Amherst Remote Academy students because a lot of parents didn’t want their children coming back into the buildings to take those tests following the Christmas break, Norman said.
Middle and high school students performed better across both subjects than elementary students, based on RIT scores, and Amherst County High School showed the greatest growth between the fall and winter testing, according to the data.
Norman said the testing information will help educators address immediate gaps and identify students for small group and individualized remediation, or additional time above regular class.
“So we’re trying to make sure our pacing guides are rigorous but yet give some time to the teachers to spiral back information on those learning losses, concepts they just didn’t get instruction on last year,” Norman said. “I feel very good about the progress that our students are making with what are teaching them and how we are pacing that. We’re focused specifically on filling in those gaps what we lost and the MAP assessment — I cannot tell you how important it is for our students this year and our teachers — to be able to have this data and to use it this way.”