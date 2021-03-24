Report: ACPS students' academic performance improving

“The General Assembly has finally gotten to a place where they understand individual students’ growth from where they started is much more important than end-of-the-year tests like [Standards of Learning] tests,” Arnold said. “That’s a really good thing for us.”

ACPS administered 2,521 math tests and 2,765 reading tests in January. The math total was a slight increase of two dozen while the reading tests were down by 33 overall. Testing increased for face-to-face students in January but was down for Amherst Remote Academy students because a lot of parents didn’t want their children coming back into the buildings to take those tests following the Christmas break, Norman said.

Middle and high school students performed better across both subjects than elementary students, based on RIT scores, and Amherst County High School showed the greatest growth between the fall and winter testing, according to the data.

Norman said the testing information will help educators address immediate gaps and identify students for small group and individualized remediation, or additional time above regular class.

“So we’re trying to make sure our pacing guides are rigorous but yet give some time to the teachers to spiral back information on those learning losses, concepts they just didn’t get instruction on last year,” Norman said. “I feel very good about the progress that our students are making with what are teaching them and how we are pacing that. We’re focused specifically on filling in those gaps what we lost and the MAP assessment — I cannot tell you how important it is for our students this year and our teachers — to be able to have this data and to use it this way.”

