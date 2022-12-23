Report: Amherst public schools lost 81 positions in 14-year span

Over the past 14 years, Amherst County Public Schools has had 81.5 positions removed from its budget because of funding cuts, a point Superintendent William Wells reported to the county’s school board recently as the division prepares for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

A recent memo to Wells from Assistant Superintendent Dana Norman and Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, states they recommend the division place a priority on adding back positions in the operational budget for 2023-24.

The data is being brought to the forefront of discussion based on the knowledge that at the end of the 2023-24 school year, which runs July 2023 through June 2024, all federal stimulus money that poured into the division in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will have been spent down to zero. Funding from several federal grants have allowed the division in 2020 to hire personnel based on a one-year contract to fulfill roles related to instructional support focused on learning loss and mitigating the effects of COVID.

According to data presented to the Amherst County School Board during its December meeting, since the 2009-10 school year, when the Great Recession was affecting school districts throughout the state, a total of 104 positions were removed in Amherst schools, including 68 teaching jobs. In the years since, 22.5 positions were added back, the report shows.

“When the recession hit in the 2008-2009 time frame, it really impacted the number of positions we had,” Wells told the board. “As funding dropped, we cut positions. So we talk about student achievement, student growth, and what we need to do — if you look back to where we were compared to where we are now ... we’re a lot lower in our staff.”

The highest total of positions lost in a single year was 40 in the 2010-11 school year, followed by 39 cut in the 2012-13 school year. The 2009-10 school year brought 8.5 job losses, two were cut in 2013-14, three were cut in 2016-17 and the following year 11.5 jobs were lost, figures presented to the board show.

Seven years in the 14-year span show a number of jobs, seven or fewer, added back and the current school year, and the 2021-22 year was the only in that time frame where positions added or dropped stayed at zero.

Higher class sizes as far as student-to-teacher ratios have resulted with less staff, Wells said. He recalled having to enact job cuts at one point when he was principal at Amherst County High School years ago.

ACPS has showed an enrollment loss of 650 students between the 2009-10 school year to 2022-23, according to the report.

When using the 24-to-1 ratio for class sizes and students to a teacher, based on the Virginia Standard of Accreditation, the enrollment would count for only a loss of 27 instructional positions, the report states.

Wells told the board he would not ask to add a major number of positions, stating 70 as an example, in making up ground in a single year.

“But we do need to be aware when the state cut funding due to the recession, we did cut a lot of positions that have not been added back in,” Wells said to board members. “I wanted you to be aware of that so as we start the budget season, I might need a position here or there, there’s going to be some legitimacy to that.”

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, thanked Wells for bringing the information forward.

“I think it’s good for us to know,” Thompson said.