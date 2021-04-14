Report: Amherst Rescue Squad plans to dissolve, fold into public safety department

The Amherst Rescue Squad is preparing to dissolve its corporate structure and fold personnel and resources into Amherst County’s public safety department, according to county officials.

The rescue squad’s articles of incorporation require a distribution of remaining assets to the county and Town of Amherst government, according to an April 6 report to the Board of Supervisors from County Administrator Dean Rodgers.

The board appointed members Claudia Tucker, who represents the district in which the rescue squad is headquartered, and Jimmy Ayers to meet with two council members to resolve any issues that may arise from the planned dissolution, the staff report from Rodgers states.

Sam Bryant, Amherst County’s director of public safety, said he has been in talks with the rescue squad’s captain for months about the move. The squad has about 10 volunteers and owns trucks and a building on U.S. 60 in the town.

“There would be a volunteer core of people out of public safety,” Bryant said of the squad folding its resources into the department.

Bryant said the volunteer’s inclusion in public safety daily operations would be much welcomed.

“We’re going to roll the red carpet out,” Bryant said.