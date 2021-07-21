Report: Amherst schools set to have 77 students enrolled in remote learning this year

As of mid-July, Amherst County Public Schools had 77 students enrolled in the Virtual Virginia online program, the platform in the 2021-22 school year for those who choose not to return to in-person instruction.

The division’s plan is coming off a year where the Amherst Remote Academy, a 100% remote option, drew about 1,600 students, more than third of the overall enrollment, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the students who did in-person learning in the 2020-21 year had four days of elementary school and a hybrid system of two days in school and two days remote for middle school and high school students.

This year the schools will be back to five days per week and the state program, Virginia Virtual, allows dozens of students to keep their remote status. The division no longer is accepting applications and will pay tuition totaling $146,900 for those students to take part in the program, according to a report given during the Amherst County School Board’s July 15 meeting.

Amherst County High School has 30 students enrolled in Virtual Virginia, Amherst Middle School has 10 and Monelison Middle School has 6. The other 31 students in Virtual Virginia are in Amherst, Madison Heights, Central and Amelon elementary schools.