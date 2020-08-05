Report assesses Amherst school division's buildings, suggested needs to tackle in upcoming budgets

An assessment of Amherst County Public Schools’ facilities and potential upgrades that could eventually find spots in the division’s capital improvement and maintenance plans recently went before the county’s school board.

Joshua Bower, of Charlottesville-based Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects, presented the study during the board’s regular July meeting. No project price tags were outlined as the list is preliminary and no decisions have been made.

Bower is expected to present a more in-depth report to the board this month. Superintendent Rob Arnold has said the study would guide the board as it makes capital improvement decisions in upcoming budgets.

The capital plan has $329,000 in unobligated spending, Arnold recently told the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. Carryover money at the end of the fiscal year on June 30 typically is designated for the CIP but this year, because of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, supervisors granted use of that money for the schools’ operational budget with the understanding potential additional state and federal relief money would go toward capital improvement needs.

Arnold has said all of the division’s buildings except for two, Madison Heights Elementary and the Amherst Education Center, exceed 40 years in age.

The study presents measures for school officials to consider taking within the next five years and others in the next decade. Finding ways to improve parking, sidewalks and curbs around entrances is a measure recommended for all six elementary schools, the two middle schools and high school in the next five to 10 years, according to the report.