Report shows uptick in county zoning, single-family home permits in 2021

Amherst County’s planning and zoning department in 2021 reviewed and issued more than 100 zoning permits more than during the previous year, a sign of upward residential and business growth, according the Amherst County Planning Commission’s most recent annual report.

The 2021 report shows the county had 590 zoning permits overall last year, a five-year high. The total in 2020 was 474. The county also issued 128 single-family dwelling permits in 2021, exactly two dozen more than the previous year, and observed another five-year high mark in that area.

“That’s a good sign that businesses are coming and people are moving to Amherst,” said Michael Bryant, the commission’s chair.

Accessory building permits were at 123 last year, down slightly from 138 in 2020, the five-year high mark in that category, according to the report.

“We strive to encourage growth and redevelopment where businesses can thrive while at the same time protect our rural landscape, provide places for recreation and create tourist attractions that will bring investments into our local economy,” Bryant said in the report.

The commission, which meets monthly and issues land use and zoning recommendations to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, also has a subcommittee, the Route 29 Corridor Beautification Committee. Bryant said the committee has worked tirelessly to improve and beautify the main corridor of U.S. 29 Business.

“Our priorities have been to make Amherst County that perfect slice of Virginia by helping to streamline land development and adjust our ordinances to encourage positive growth,” Bryant said in the report.

The commission’s goal is bringing more resources, jobs, and better housing for residents resulting in an improved quality of life and creating a community where people want to live and businesses want to invest, Bryant said.

The following initiatives, which include the commission as a stakeholder, also were among ongoing efforts highlighted in the report.

Madison Heights Master Plan

Amherst County in 2021 hired EPR of Charlottesville to begin the process of master planning for several areas of Madison Heights. The purpose is to create a blueprint for the county officials and future developers that proposes traffic pattern improvements, infrastructure availability and needs (water, sewer, electricity, telephone, fiber, 5G, sidewalks), public services locations for schools, police, emergency services responders, parks and recreation and zoning modifications and controls that will guide the anticipated growth in this area.

Riveredge Trail extension

Work concluded last year on the latest extension project at Riveredge Park Trail. Approximately 460 feet of asphalt trail were laid, and 390 feet of gravel was added. This project was the first of three phases to extend the path near the James River. Future plans include connecting the route to the James River Heritage Trail. The project was funded from a Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation — Recreation Trails Program grant.

Broadband expansion

Preliminary planning for a regional project in 2021 identified 4,322 locations in Amherst County as unserved, which is defined as areas without access to speeds faster than 25 megabits download or 3 megabits upload. The application included running 548 miles of new fiber-optic cable in the county. In December, Firefly Fiber Broadband, a company working with the county on the expansion efforts, was awarded $79 million in state grant money to place broadband fiber in 13 counties, including $6 million in Amherst County. Another $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money also is going toward the county’s broadband expansion, a project expected to be complete within three years.

