Reserve fund cleared for Amherst schools' self-funded health insurance plan

Amherst County Public Schools is authorized to establish a new reserve fund to cover health insurance costs as the division goes to a self-funded model for insurance coverage.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors unanimously endorsed the creation of the fund, which will take carryover money from the fiscal year 2021-22 budget that ended June 30. Carryover money for the schools normally is reserved for capital improvement projects but for this year it will go toward the new fund.

“We feel that would be the best move for our staff to control costs,” ACPS Superintendent William Wells said.

In October 2021, the division moved into a balanced funded health insurance program with the intent of transitioning to a self-insured model. The move to a self-funded model takes effect Oct. 1.

“While there are advantages to being self-insured, there is also a need for a health insurance reserve; first as a start up for the program and then to build the reserve in preparation for future high claim years,” a report to the board states.

Wells said the reserve fund is a needed contingency.

“We anticipate a savings for our employees,” Wells said. “Moving forward we won’t be battling 25% to 30% insurance costs for our employees.”

He said the measure doesn’t affect the school employees’ health coverage and pertains to the administrative side of handling those accounts.

Wells said the division received $2 million from the state this year for construction that must be spent in the next two years and will go toward the capital improvement project (CIP) fund.

It is anticipated the request for carryover money to go to the health insurance reserve is a one-time allocation, Wells said. In future years, ACPS officials may ask for carryover money to go toward both CIP needs and the health insurance reserve as necessary and have flexibility to request that.

“If we’re going to do it this is the best time to do it with the money coming from the state to offset those [CIP] costs,” Wells said.

He said some of the state money for construction needs could become absorbed in a planned renovation and expansion at Amherst County High School that is expected to start next year.