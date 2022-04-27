Residents oppose potential use of eminent domain measure in park expansion

Several Amherst County residents voiced disapproval of the board of supervisors’ recent vote allowing purchase of private property to expand Riveredge Park through the process of condemnation.

They also spoke about aspects of park expansion plans potentially encroaching into the Old Town Madison Heights neighborhood during an April 19 meeting.

The board in February approved a resolution that allows condemnation, a legal process for using private land for a public purpose if necessary, though it hasn’t yet been triggered. County Attorney Mark Popovich said the county hopes to reach an amicable solution in acquiring properties and will make effort to not go through the condemnation process.

After the board fielded complaints from Old Town residents during the public comments of its March 1 meeting, County Administrator Dean Rodgers said no firm decisions have been made and more study may be needed if the board decides to proceed.

A county news release issued following the board’s Feb. 15 vote on the condemnation measure said four parcels considered are along a bluff above the James River. The Riveredge Park Vista Project is intended to expand the park by incorporating adjacent property and provide additional space for new park amenities to benefit the public as a whole, the release said. Expanded recreational opportunities may include ziplines, a scenic view to the city of Lynchburg and James River, a dining facility and other similar uses.

John Furry, of Madison Heights, at the April 19 meeting said the county’s lack of openness on the plans leads him and others in the community “to think someone’s pockets are being lined by the negligence or worse, abuse of authority.” He urged the board to engage in an interactive forum about the park expansion plans and such input from residents should be sought and not avoided.

“Why is Amherst County so intent on condemning private property and damaging the value of adjacent taxpayer property?” Furry asked the board.

Sterling Ewers, of Madison Heights, raised concerns about traffic coming through the neighborhood of narrow streets to get to the potential amenities.

“It’s a traffic safety hazard,” he said.

Ewers said he feels that area is not the right place for a restaurant and he doesn’t think a private developer should benefit from eminent domain.

“That’s no reason to take people’s land,” Ewers said.

Kelly Whitmore, an Old Town Madison Heights resident, said she received a letter in December from the county serving a formal notice of intent to acquire her property and officials have inquired in recent years about buying it. She said her land near is where a zipline and restaurant was drawn on an image in the county news release.

“I’m not sure how we ended up here,” Whitmore told supervisors. “I would really like you guys to not do this.”

Florence Londeree, an Old Town Madison Heights resident, expressed frustration and said the county should work toward the best interests of residents over private developers. She said residents in the Stumps Hill area should not be worrying about losing their land through eminent domain.

“Now I’m scared you’re going to take it,” Londeree said of her property, adding of the Old Town community: “It’s not a destination, it is a neighborhood. It is a home for lots of people. It should not be considered for this.”

The board listened to the concerns but did not directly respond to them publicly on April 19. Chair David Pugh said at a previous meeting their concerns are valid and the board will consider the public when making future decisions in that area.

On April 19, the board also approved of appropriating money for the purchase of 148 Horseford Road in Madison Heights at an amount not to exceed to $15,000 as part of the park expansion efforts. Londeree asked why the matter was listed in the board’s consent agenda, which is approved without any discussion, to which Rodgers replied the appropriation is an administrative act. Rodgers said the land purchase allows Horseford Road to connect to the park and a public hearing was not legally required for it.

Gloria Witt, a Madison Heights resident representing the Amherst NAACP branch, on April 19 asked the county to consider a cooling station for young children similar to one across the river at Riverside Park in Lynchburg. If such an amenity is not at Riveredge Park she asked that it be installed somewhere in the southern end of the county.

“It is understood that the population density is greatest in this areas of the county coupled with the concern that air conditioning is limited within many homes,” Witt said.

She said the NAACP branch believes creating this space will positively improve the quality of life for children across the county.

