Resolution in the works calls for limiting governor's executive authority as COVID-19 rages

A resolution expressing concern with Gov. Ralph Northam’s authority to enact restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus is set to come forward at an Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ Jan. 19 meeting.
Some residents oppose to the restrictions, saying they feel the rules are overreaching, and have urged supervisors to pass a First Amendment resolution, a formal stance against state measures that many feel are overly restrictive and violate constitutional rights. Other county residents in response have started an online petition urging the county not to take action.
Beverly Jones, a Madison Heights resident who supports Northam’s measures, said the online petition was set to be delivered to the board during the public comments portion of its Jan. 5 meeting.
Amherst County’s NAACP branch began the petition at www.change.org, which had more than 360 signatures as of Jan. 4.
“We know that in order to ensure the safety of all Amherst County residents, we must follow the guidelines as outlined by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], and potentially take additional measures to prevent against the spread of COVID-19,” text accompanying the online petition states.
The text further states the proposed resolution “will unnecessarily endanger the lives of Amherst County residents” by opposing Northam’s protective orders.
A draft resolution that hasn’t been finalized or yet brought forward for a vote states the board’s position on limiting gubernatorial power and upholding “clearly established rights” of the county’s residents. The draft’s language expresses concern that far too much power has been granted to the governor when addressing longer lasting emergencies affecting the state.
The draft mirrors comments from supervisors during a Dec. 15 meeting that urged the General Assembly to limit the governor’s authority.
“It is my personal opinion ... that we need to express to our legislators to do what is needed and what they have abrogated and that’s restrict the governor’s ability to govern by executive order to a certain amount of time and extensions granted by the General Assembly and only in times of emergency,” Claudia Tucker, the board’s chair, said at the meeting.
Supervisor Tom Martin said during the Dec. 15 meeting he agreed with Tucker and he feels the board needs to send a strong message to the General Assembly to “rein in” some of the governor’s authority on the state mandates.
“I think something needs to be done at the General Assembly level to limit the executive power of the governor,” Supervisor David Pugh said at the meeting.
More than a dozen addressed the board that night, some for and against a resolution opposing Northam’s restrictions.
“We heard ‘stay home’ for two weeks to flatten the curve, only [those] sick need to wear a mask,’” Teresa Ray, a lifelong Amherst County resident, told supervisors publicly in December while voicing opposition to the restrictions. “Those two weeks have now turned into nine months and the mandates are becoming even more restrictive, which cause further damage to small businesses and the citizens of Amherst County. And there appears to be no end in sight.”
On Nov. 10, Northam announced virus mitigation measures that took effect several days later aimed at slowing a surge of cases across the state. They included a modified stay-at-home order from midnight to 5 p.m., a universal mask rule in indoor settings shared with others and outdoors within 6 feet of another person and limiting social gatherings to 10 people (excluding religious services or employment or educational settings).
Dining establishments cannot serve alcohol after 10 p.m. and must close by midnight, according to the order that remains in place until Jan. 31 unless rescinded or amended.
Northam in a news release described the measures as “common sense things” everyone can do to stay safe and protect others and are not about getting people in trouble. “... This is about everyone doing their part and reducing opportunities for people to get sick,” Northam said in the release.
Jones wrote a letter to the board of supervisors questioning why it is considering the resolution.
“Look back to the year 1905, as smallpox ravaged the state of Massachusetts,” Jones, a retired Amherst County Public Schools teacher, said in the letter. “More than 115 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that individual rights and liberties did not replace a state’s responsibility to protect its citizens and put an end to a disease during emergency situations.”
Jones wrote she survived polio and she wants to survive COVID-19 as well.
“Only we can stop the spread by following the guidelines stated by [Northam] and the Virginia Department of Health,” Jones added.
Barbara Pryor, a county resident, wrote online a reason for her signing the petition is the issue is about health rather than the First Amendment.
“I wear a seat belt to save my life; the least I can do is wear a mask to save others and myself,” Pryor said.
Residents spoke against and in favor of the mask mandate during the public comments portion of the board of supervisors’ final meeting of 2020. One speaker said he has asthma and considers it a hardship while another resident compared wearing a face mask to wearing clothes while voicing opposition with the 10-person limit on gatherings.
“I cannot infer to you that it’s OK for you to go out and not follow the mandate,” Martin told residents at the Dec. 15 meeting.
“If you choose to do so, don’t do it. If you choose to go out here and go 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, that’s your choice. [Amherst Sheriff E.W. Viar] and his department will choose whether or not to enforce that.”
Mike Maggio, a county resident, at that same meeting said he freely chooses to wear his face mask to protect others and he doesn’t consider it a burden.
“I wouldn’t love being the governor,” Maggio said. “He’s got a tough job. He has to make some tough calls.”