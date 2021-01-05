Resolution in the works calls for limiting governor's executive authority as COVID-19 rages

“We heard ‘stay home’ for two weeks to flatten the curve, only [those] sick need to wear a mask,’” Teresa Ray, a lifelong Amherst County resident, told supervisors publicly in December while voicing opposition to the restrictions. “Those two weeks have now turned into nine months and the mandates are becoming even more restrictive, which cause further damage to small businesses and the citizens of Amherst County. And there appears to be no end in sight.”

On Nov. 10, Northam announced virus mitigation measures that took effect several days later aimed at slowing a surge of cases across the state. They included a modified stay-at-home order from midnight to 5 p.m., a universal mask rule in indoor settings shared with others and outdoors within 6 feet of another person and limiting social gatherings to 10 people (excluding religious services or employment or educational settings).

Dining establishments cannot serve alcohol after 10 p.m. and must close by midnight, according to the order that remains in place until Jan. 31 unless rescinded or amended.

Northam in a news release described the measures as “common sense things” everyone can do to stay safe and protect others and are not about getting people in trouble. “... This is about everyone doing their part and reducing opportunities for people to get sick,” Northam said in the release.