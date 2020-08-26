Restaurant planned at Poplar Grove golf course in Amherst

Poplar Grove, an 18-hole golf course community in Amherst, plans to construct a new restaurant at 129 Tavern Lane.

The Amherst County Planning Commission approved a site plan for the project during its Aug. 20 meeting. The restaurant is about 5,000 square feet and comes as the course recently completed a $3 million renovation.

The parcels on which the new restaurant will be located on comprise four acres. Poplar Grove’s master plan, which the county approved in 2006, indicates a restaurant during the first phase of the planned unit development. The location is mostly within an already established clubhouse and commercial area of the development.

The property has four structures, including a manor house, cart barn, storage building and members’ house. The site has public water but not sewer and the applicant is working with the Virginia Department of Health and Amherst County Service Authority on sewage disposal and utility connections.

All parking and landscaping requirements for the planned restaurant are met, according to the county.

- Justin Faulconer

