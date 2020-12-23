Restrooms added at three parks, trail location in Amherst County

Restroom facilities recently were added to public parks and recreational sites in Amherst County, including Mill Creek Lake, Thrashers Lake, Seminole Park and the Roses Mill portion of the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail.
The bathroom facilities, which combined cost $300,000, were made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The county has received $5,514,828 of CARES money and the restrooms fell under the criteria of how that money can be spent, according to the county.
The restrooms were installed at Mill Creek Lake and Thrashers Lake on Dec. 8 and were scheduled for installation at Seminole Park, which is off Phelps Road in Madison Heights adjacent to a former school undergoing renovation into new apartments, and the Roses Mill trail on Dec. 22, said Brian Thacker, director of public works.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Dec. 15 meeting approved three separate rezoning measures to allow the features at Mill Creek Lake Park, Thrashers Lake Park and Roses Mill Trail. Portions of Agricultural Residential (A-1) zoned land in each case was rezoned to Public Lands (P-1) following three separate public hearings that drew no comments.
The county in July asked residents for input on improving public parks and trails and one of the most popular suggestions was adding restrooms to more locations, according to an Oct. 29 news release from Amherst County. The structures will use solar energy for interior lights and will collect rainwater for the toilet tanks, the release said.
The county’s CARES money must be spent by the end of the year, though savings from a salary switch for public safety employees allows the board to have money for use into 2021.
According to figures presented to the board Dec. 15, the county has spent $2,846,538 of the overall CARES total on a variety of uses such as broadband expansion, personal protective equipment and supplies, teleworking equipment and grants for businesses and nonprofits, through that date. Of the overall total, $1,528,102 is obligated for spending and the remaining balance is $1,140,188, the figures show.
The county announced Dec. 17 all of its $650,000 CARES money set aside for grants to aid small businesses and nonprofit organizations have been distributed. The county awarded 49 grants to small businesses and 16 grants to nonprofits.
In its final meeting of the year, Board of Supervisors Chair Claudia Tucker said she was thankful to serve in the role this year.
“What a heck of a year to do it, but it has been my pleasure,” Tucker said.