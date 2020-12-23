Restrooms added at three parks, trail location in Amherst County

Restroom facilities recently were added to public parks and recreational sites in Amherst County, including Mill Creek Lake, Thrashers Lake, Seminole Park and the Roses Mill portion of the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail.

The bathroom facilities, which combined cost $300,000, were made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The county has received $5,514,828 of CARES money and the restrooms fell under the criteria of how that money can be spent, according to the county.

The restrooms were installed at Mill Creek Lake and Thrashers Lake on Dec. 8 and were scheduled for installation at Seminole Park, which is off Phelps Road in Madison Heights adjacent to a former school undergoing renovation into new apartments, and the Roses Mill trail on Dec. 22, said Brian Thacker, director of public works.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Dec. 15 meeting approved three separate rezoning measures to allow the features at Mill Creek Lake Park, Thrashers Lake Park and Roses Mill Trail. Portions of Agricultural Residential (A-1) zoned land in each case was rezoned to Public Lands (P-1) following three separate public hearings that drew no comments.