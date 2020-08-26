Retired ABC agents to share stories of hunting moonshine stills at Amherst museum

Retired ABC Agents John Moore Wright and Buddy Driskill will share their adventures and stories during their days of hunting moonshine stills during a presentation at the Amherst County Museum at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Special guests will include former moonshiners Henry Law and Carroll Massie.
Reservations are required by calling (434) 946-9068. The program is open to the public with no admission fee. The museum is located at 154 South Main St. in Amherst. Social distancing will be strictly adhered. Masks are required.
This program is made possible by The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and will be video recorded for virtual sharing at a later date.
Hunting Moonshine Exhibit will be up through October 2020 at the museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Come see the smallest moonshine still and a diorama of the biggest moonshine operation in Virginia. Moonshine items on display include the cap, chain, mash fork, and hat also called a “bootlegger’s bonnet”.
For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, director of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society, at (434) 946-9068 or email staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.
- From Staff Reports
