Revised school calendar gives more planning time for Amherst educators

Amherst County Public Schools’ 2021-2022 calendar has been revised to include additional time for instructional planning and preparation, a request from educators in a year filled with many challenges from the pandemic.

The Amherst County School Board unanimously approved the changes during its Dec. 9 meeting. Under the revised calendar, Jan. 3 will switch from an instructional day to an in-person teacher planning day with schools closed. Two other dates, March 11 and April 18, previously identified as teacher planning days with schools closed, now are at-home workdays for employees.

Two more dates, Feb. 4 and May 13, switched from instructional days to at-home workdays for employees.

“These revisions would provide much needed time for employees to plan, prepare, and regroup so they can more effectively meet the needs of ‘Every Child, Every Day’ throughout the school year,” Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, said in a memo to the board, referring to the division’s mission statement. “Following winter break this school year, these changes would ensure that we are in session no more than an average of 11 instructional days between each instructional break provided in the school calendar.”

The requested changes came from the division’s Superintendent’s Advisory Committee and a team working to address mental health-related issues in the schools, according to school officials. Superintendent Rob Arnold said educators have emphasized they need more planning and preparation time.

“We definitely need it,” board member John Grieser said of the calendar revision.

“It’s responsive to the needs of the employees,” Gallagher added.

