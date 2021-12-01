Revocation of special exception measure proposed

Amherst County officials are working on a planned measure that will allow special exception uses to be revoked if they are found to be out of compliance with previously approved conditions.

Jeremy Bryant, director of planning, said the draft ordinance would allow the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to revoke any special exception permits that the county staff determines does not comply with the conditions the county sets during the public hearing process.

“Staff does a fair amount of work trying to get people to comply,” Bryant said to the Amherst County Planning Commission at its November meeting. “It’s a tool that would allow staff to come to you with concerns. If there are conditions that are out of compliance… this process is a tool in the county’s toolbox to revoke a permit.”

The commission gave formal direction to Bryant and county staff to send the proposed text to the county attorney for an ordinance that would come to the commission for review and a public hearing. The board of supervisors also will hold a public hearing on the matter.

“If someone is frankly not complying … they run out of money or resources… there’s not so much we can do,” Bryant said of the need for the revocation measure. “From a staff perspective, I would recommend this would help us.”