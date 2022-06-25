Rezoning approved for 108 apartments in Madison Heights

For years, a large property on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst County just north of the Seminole Plaza shopping center caught Madison Heights resident Sam Patel's eye and imagination.

Now Patel is pushing to have the roughly 180 acres become a prime residential and commercial development spot for a range of housing, business and potentially civic uses in a spot called the Madison Heights Town Centre.

On June 21, the first phase of that proposal, on about 10 acres, received the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote for rezoning from General Commercial (B-2) to Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development (MU/TND), a first for the county as far as that type of zoning. The rezoning allows for 108 apartment units split between two buildings.

The site will feature garage units with a clubhouse, a pool and open space with trails. A second phase of the planned development, 170 acres, zoned Industrial (M-1) recently received the Amherst County Planning Commission’s approval and is set to come before the board of supervisors in July.

Tyler Creasy, the county’s zoning administrator, said the overall request is for 13 parcels in two phases.

Trent Warner, an engineer for Hurt & Proffitt, said the development will serve as a neighborhood within the greater neighborhood of Madison Heights.

“It just hit that this is Madison Heights Town Centre,” said Warner. “So let’s bring something to the middle of Madison Heights.”

The development will have sidewalks and trails to the creek side area to encourage walking and a homeowners association will be created to help manage the maintenance of buildings on site, according to the application.

The project also plans that children who live there would go to Amelon and Madison Heights elementary schools if their families choose public education.

The project will have much open space intentionally designed to draw residents and businesses, Patel said.

“We did want to create a space around which Madison Heights can build kind of a central hub or even little bit of an area where people can gather,” Patel said.

The plan proposes 13 acres to include amenities for the community such as a splash park and pavilions, among other uses, according to Patel. He said he is excited about the project on a piece of property he spent years eying.

“It was just, I think, good timing in life,” Patel said of the purchase and year of planning that has gone into it. “We really want to do our best job in making Madison Heights as great as we can possibly make it.”

The master plan for both phases of the development proposes up to 75,000 square feet of commercial space; up to 400 townhome units; up to 250 each of townhomes and patio homes; and up to 100 single-family homes.

Patel and Warner said a portion of the site is envisioned for donation to the county but that would have to be worked out down the road, if it comes to fruition.

Supervisor Tom Martin, while supportive in his vote for the project, noted any mention of a partnership with the county over land for public use such as a park is premature at this point.

“I don’t think anybody on this board is ready to make that decision,” Martin said.

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said the board looks forward to the development bringing new life to Madison Heights.

“We believe in the community,” said Patel. “It’s poised to grow, I think.”

