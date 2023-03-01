The push for faster, more reliable internet for much of rural Amherst County has resulted in $15.1 million invested in Amherst County to date, Firefly Fiber Broadband officials reported to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21.

The Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) project has led to 7,000 locations where homes or businesses have the option to connect and 530 miles of fiber are outlined, according to the presentation.

Firefly is a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, which provides electricity to some county residents, and the RISE project includes a $30 million investment in Amherst County.

Gary Wood, Firefly’s CEO, showed maps of areas where fiber installation for high-speed internet has been completed in the county, portions of the county currently undergoing the work and ones slated for future work.

“The lines on here designate what we call service zones,” Wood said while going over the map.

Those service zone areas currently have 900 homes out of 1,450 in those areas connected or registered, which Wood referred to as “take rates.”

Most of those 900 homes are connected, he said. The next set of service zones to activate includes 1,200 homes; 720 of those are anticipated for pre-registration, Wood’s report states. Another set of service zones to make construction ready for include an area of 4,350 homes where 1,740 are expected to pre-register for Firefly’s service, Wood said.

“The fiber backbone is completed,” Wood said in describing aspects of the overall work. “We’re still putting in new services every day ... we’re filling them in as soon as we can.”

Wood said about 90% of fiber in and around Lowesville has been done and the Clifford and Pleasant View areas also are on track to soon have work done.

Melissa Gay, communications manager at CVEC, said the 7,000 locations were Firefly has passed with service is a “staggering” figure and Firefly is on track to celebrate its 20,000-customer mark in April with accounts served in just more than a dozen counties.

“To think that Amherst County will have 7,000 of those passings is pretty phenomenal for the county,” Gay told Amherst supervisors. “A lot of dollars, a lot of passings, and a lot of changes that have been changed in the county due to the connectivity to Firefly for a reliable and affordable internet straight to their homes… It’s our pleasure to be here. I want to make sure you know we are making every effort to reach the residents of Amherst County, to let them know of this opportunity.”

Firefly mails information to residents and regularly updates its website, www.fireflyva.com, according to Gay.

Wood said he anticipates Firefly’s work to reach completion in Amherst County in the first half of 2025.