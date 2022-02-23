Riveredge Park expansion in the works

The expansion and improvement of Riveredge Park in Madison Heights at the Lynchburg border is on the to-do list for Amherst County officials.

A part of that process may include condemnation of several properties near the park on the James River. Condemnation is a legal process in which private land can be seized for a public purpose.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors has authorized initiation of condemnation for the Riveredge Park Vista Project, if necessary. The project would provide additional space for further park amenities and four parcels close to the river are targeted for carrying out that goal, according to county documents.

County Attorney Mark Popovich said the county hopes to reach an amicable solution to acquiring the properties.

“Obviously, the county will take every effort to not go through that process,” Popovich said of the possible condemnation measure.

The four properties considered are along a bluff above the James River at the end of Lane Street in Old Town Madison Heights, according to the county. Some of the properties have had no known owner since the 1800s and the county currently is discussing purchase prices with other owners, according to a news release.

“The County would like to expand recreational opportunities that may include zip-lines, a scenic view to the City of Lynchburg and James River, a dining facility, and other similar uses,” the release said.

Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, was the only person who spoke during the Feb. 15 hearing. She read a letter from the EDA signed by Chad Eby, its chairman, supporting the Riveredge Park Vista plan to expand the park’s boundaries.

“The Amherst County community, including businesses, children, and youth, have consistently stated in polling that more recreational amenities are needed,” Hanson said.

The EDA’s strategic planning has captured the community’s desire for more activities, especially for young adults and children, to keep them from eventually leaving the county, and employers in the county also want to operate in a community that is appealing to their workforce, she said.

“The EDA believes the Riveredge Vista Project will increase economic activity by drawing visitors from the adjacent Lynchburg urban core with a thriving downtown, as well as visitors from the region, to Madison Heights,” Hanson said. “More visitors means more spending at Amherst County businesses as the visitors stop for gas, shop for groceries or building supplies, such as Lowe’s, and eat at restaurants.”

The proximity to a thriving downtown Lynchburg is a major plus for the park as people visiting or living there can look across the river and see exciting recreational opportunities, Hanson said. Businesses in the project area will bring sales tax revenue to the county by attracting customers to Madison Heights, she said.

“This increase in visitors will help bring in new restaurants and services which will keep the residents’ tax dollars in Amherst rather than leaking to other localities,” Hanson said.

The EDA understands the county’s intent to reach an amicable means to acquire additional properties and supports the condemnation action if needed, she said.

Supervisor Tom Martin said officials hope for a LOVE sign for the park but there are questions on how to fund it. Such signs are popular across Virginia, he noted, in attracting visitors and boosting tourism.

