Riveredge Trail extension first phase concludes

Amherst County announced work has concluded on the latest extension project at the Riveredge Park Trail.
About 460 feet of asphalt were laid and 390 feet of gravel was added. The project is the first of three phases to extend the path with future plans including connection to the James River Heritage Trail.
“The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is committed to offering recreational options for all of Amherst’s citizens,” a Dec. 2 news release from the county said. “Extending the walking paths around the County gives those in Amherst and surrounding localities a chance to enjoy the area’s natural beauty.”
The project was funded with a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Recreation Trails Program. Hurt & Proffitt was granted the contract to the perform the engineering work and F&B contractors performed the trail construction.