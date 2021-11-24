Road extension project aimed to improve access to Amherst brewery

A road extension is targeted to connect Lynchburg Road to property owned by Amherst County where the county’s visitor center is located, a project aimed at improving access to Camp Trapezium, a brewery that opened in June.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 16 voted to direct county staff to have survey work for Lynchburg Road completed and contribute $1,550 toward it.
The roadway plan has support of Amherst Town Council, which has offered to pay for half the survey’s cost, County Administrator Dean Rodgers said.
“The purpose of the extension is to open the county’s land beside the [visitor center] to further development and to route traffic to/from the Camp Trapezium Brewery around the residential areas of the Town through which it must currently travel,” a report from Rodgers’ to the board states.
Lynchburg Road runs from Depot Street across county and private property to the edge of the visitor center property. The center, a restored train depot that opened in 2017, is located on U.S. 60 East across the exit from U.S. 29 Business.
Rodgers said the road extension will connect the public to the visitor center property and U.S. 60 East.
“It will go directly from the expressway to the brewery and right back up,” Rodgers said. “It will also open up the property. It will increase traffic in front of our visitor center.”
The Camp Trapezium brewery and restaurant are located in a restored mill on Union Hill Road that for decades was owned by the Wydner family.
Waukeshaw Development, Inc. bought the site in 2017 and spent several years restoring the historic structure, one of Virginia’s last remaining working mills.
Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter said the Town of Amherst is pleased to partner with the county and Virginia Department of Transportation on a project to improve access and safety for the community.
“This connection will reduce traffic in a residential neighborhood, improve access to a busy commercial enterprise, and open up additional bike access,” Carter said. “This truly is a partnership effort that needs all three entities to work together. We are very fortunate to have good partners to be able to get this work done.”