Rocky Hill Road in Madison Heights to close for two weeks
Rocky Hill Road in Madison Heights to close for two weeks

Rocky Hill Road (Route 1015) in Madison Heights will be closed to through traffic between Stumps Hill Road and Lynches Ferry Road for repairs, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. 

The shutdown will begin on Dec. 6 and is expected to last through Dec. 20. 

