Route 29 Business mini-grant program expanded

103021-lna-news-amh-ordinance-print-p1

A steady flow of traffic passes by Walmart and other businesses located along U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights. 

 New Era-Progress file photo

In partnership with the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, the county's Route 29 Business Beatification Committee has increased its match amount from $1,000 to $5,000.

Any businesses along U.S. 29 Business from the James River to Cedar Gate Road is invited to apply. Examples of qualifying improvements could be: sign replacement and restoration, landscaping, removal of blight, façade improvement, landscaping and tree planting, fresh paint on a building, curb painting and repairs, fencing to hide unattractive storage of supplies or waste.

For each approved grant, the EDA and committee will contribute up to $2,500 for a total of $5,000, according to a county news release. Businesses must provide matching funds for their project.

Businesses can apply for the mini-grant application through the Amherst County Community Development Department.

Applications can be found on the county website  under the “How Do I” tab at https://www.countyofamherst.com/tools/. Completed applications are presented for review during the Route 29 Business Beautification Committee monthly meeting.

