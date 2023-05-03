The Route 29 Business Beautification Committee recently launched the A+ Improvement Award — an honor bestowed periodically to businesses on the U.S. 29 corridor — and handed out the first award to the owner of Motor World in Madison Heights.

Beverly Jones, chair of the committee, presented Adam Huffines of Motor World with the award during a visit April 27 to the company at the corner of U.S. 29 Business and Dillard Road. Sabrina Kennon, president of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, also took part in recognizing Motor World for the honor.

The award, which the committee launched during its April 25 meeting, is intended for companies that exhibit excellence in highlighting the appearance of their business and share in the committee’s vision of creating beauty in Amherst County. The Route 29 panel, a subcommittee of the Amherst County Planning Commission, meets monthly and discusses efforts to enhance the county’s main corridor.

“We want to give out many, many more as we go up and down the corridor as people begin to improve the look of their business,” Jones said. “So Motor World was our first and we’re going to move on to so many more.”

Jones complimented Huffines for recent improvements to the property on a heavily traveled intersection in the heart of Madison Heights.

“Motor World stepped up, they came in and they turned a dilapidated lot into something that is magnificent,” Jones told company representatives. “It just makes us feel so good and we’re glad that you chose Madison Heights.”

Jones said the committee invites other businesses to follow in Motor World’s footsteps.

Huffines currently seeks zoning approval from the county board of supervisors for business expansion on the property, as well as a townhome development bordering the site. Some board members have publicly complimented Huffines on the property’s appearance during a previous permit approval process.

“We’re looking at a bigger service department, body shop,” Huffines said. “We want Motor World to be the hub for everything cars here, vehicles in Madison Heights, Amherst County. If you need a car, are looking to service a vehicle... it’s the place to come.”

In partnership with the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, the committee has a grant program for businesses from the James River to Cedar Gate Road in Monroe. Businesses are encouraged to apply for the grants and examples of qualifying improvements include sign replacement and restoration, landscaping, removal of blight, façade improvements and fencing.

“All they have to do is apply,” Jones said. “We look at the grants and we give them funds to match what they want to do with their property.”