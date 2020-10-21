School board reviews proposed capital improvement projects plan

The study also addresses surging enrollment at Elon Elementary School and a potential expansion project. Wells said no cost estimates are yet available but that possible future work and the board also could consider redistricting options apart from construction to address that issue.

Superintendent Rob Arnold said at an Oct. 15 meeting the board could reprioritize the CIP as needed.

“We can revisit it as often you make adjustments,” Arnold said. “Clearly things will change over the course of time.”

School board members regularly have voiced support for a new auditorium at the high school, a project division officials have described as much needed and overdue. Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said she would like to see a committee formed on that project by the end of the year.

“I think the [ACHS] alumni can be very useful in making that project a reality,” Liggon said.

Renderings of the addition at the high school include expanding the building into the rear parking lot while converting the existing auditorium into a black box theater.