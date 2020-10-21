School board reviews proposed capital improvement projects plan

The Amherst County School Board is set to consider action in November on a long-range capital improvement plan that includes a range of improvements at all county schools in the next 15 years.
The board has reviewed the plan in recent meetings but hasn’t yet made any determinations on specific projects or price tags. A preliminary facilities study the division recently had developed through a Charlottesville company will help school officials form what Assistant Superintendent William Wells calls a “true CIP” to guide decisions on projects in upcoming years.
The two pressing projects for the 2021-22 school year are regarding slopes and repairing the damaged foundation, floor slab and masonry wall at Madison Heights Elementary School and Amherst Middle School. The MHES project is estimated to cost $269,000 to $322,800 while the middle school work is projected at $285,000 to $342,000.
The draft CIP includes several projects in the 2022-23 school year at Amherst County High School ranging from an estimated $8.4 million to $10.1 million. The largest potential project, a potential new 1,600-seat auditorium and dining commons addition, kitchen and dining area renovation and parking lot is estimated at $6.8 million and $8.1 million.
Other potential ACHS projects that year include replacing windows and exterior doors, work projected to cost $808,131 to $969,757; a fieldhouse adjacent to the baseball and softball fields ranging from $550,000 to $660,000 and American with Disabilities Act upgrades at Lancer Stadium, along with parking lot work, projected at $325,000 to $390,000.
The study also addresses surging enrollment at Elon Elementary School and a potential expansion project. Wells said no cost estimates are yet available but that possible future work and the board also could consider redistricting options apart from construction to address that issue.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said at an Oct. 15 meeting the board could reprioritize the CIP as needed.
“We can revisit it as often you make adjustments,” Arnold said. “Clearly things will change over the course of time.”
School board members regularly have voiced support for a new auditorium at the high school, a project division officials have described as much needed and overdue. Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said she would like to see a committee formed on that project by the end of the year.
“I think the [ACHS] alumni can be very useful in making that project a reality,” Liggon said.
Renderings of the addition at the high school include expanding the building into the rear parking lot while converting the existing auditorium into a black box theater.
The draft list extends through the 2035-36 school year. Wells said a project slated for 2029-30 to replace the roof at the division’s bus garage and build an addition for larger buses, which is estimated at $805,000 to $966,000, should be addressed at an earlier time.
“We do want to move forward,” Liggon said of the overall draft. “It’s not just a wish list anymore.”
In another matter during the Oct. 15 meeting, Madison Heights resident Onna McKlennon spoke during a public comments section on an anti- harassment policy the board is reviewing. McKlennon, a transgender woman, said she fully supports “gender identity” being included as a protected class who should be protected in school policy from discrimination.
“I have lost a job because of who I am,” McKlennon said. “I am not stylish or trendy. I am who I am.”
McKlennon said while she has endured “relentless cruelty” she also has been embraced in the community and she doesn’t want any student or person in the division to be treated differently because of who they are.
Student and employees’ rights must be specified in the policy’s language to ensure protection, she said. The board has held off on action on the policy pending further legal review.
In other news:
- The board requested the Amherst County Board of Supervisors consider a supplemental appropriation of $1.2 million in the division’s 2020-21 operational budget. The money includes $699,038 in the second round of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money, $80,000 in a grant for school buses and $450,000 in CARES money the division is sending to the county for broadband expansion efforts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!