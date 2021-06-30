School board reviews trends for exiting staff members in past three years

In the 2020-21 school year held entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically disrupted the normal flow of public education, retirements, non-renewals of contracts and resignation/other listed as reasons for staff leaving each were slightly lower than the previous year, according to the data.

Arnold told the board as of mid-June the division was “in a really good place” in terms of its hiring prospects for the 2021-22 school year.

Other news from the Amherst County School Board’s June meeting:Board members discussed the idea of having two regular meetings per month rather than the current format of one regular meeting a month. “I just feel like I’m struggling to keep up,” Vice Chair Abby Thompson said. “So much information is coming at us so fast.” Board member Ginger Burg agreed with Thompson’s recommendation to add a meeting. “I think two meetings a month would be a big help,” Burg said. The board is set to consider a meeting 2021-22 calendar during its July 15 meeting that could possibly lead to an increase of meetings.

The board approved a resolution requesting the Amherst County Board of Supervisors consider appropriating $723,800 into the division’s capital improvement projects (CIP) plan. The money includes $664,800 combined in two projects to repair slope damage and erosion in the foundations at Amherst Middle School and Madison Heights Elementary School, plus another $59,000 in engineering services. The two projects are taking place this summer. The remaining balance in the CIP for future projects, if the request is approved, would be $648,622.

