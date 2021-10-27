School board, supervisor seats and Rosie's gaming facility referendum at stake in election

Three seats on the Amherst County School Board, two seats on the county’s board of supervisors and a hotly debated referendum on a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium proposing to come to Madison Heights are on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Amherst County will take part in a governor’s race that could see GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin become the first Republican in more than a decade to claim the office or Democrat Terry McAuliffe win it for a second time. Amherst, a Republican-leaning county and stronghold for Youngkin in the six-way GOP race for governor, is expected to back the businessman in his first attempt at public office.
In 2013, Amherst County gave McAuliffe 2,993 votes and strongly backed the Republican candidate, Ken Cuccinelli, with 5,466 votes.
The lieutenant governor’s race features Republican Winsome Sears and Democrat Hala Ayala, and for attorney general Democrat incumbent Mark Herring faces GOP challenger Jason Miyares.
In local Virginia House of Delegates races, Republican incumbent Ronnie Campbell seeks another term to the Virginia House 24 seat that represents parts of Amherst County. Sam Soghor, of Amherst, is the Democratic challenger.
In the Virginia House 23 seat that also covers parts of the county, Republican incumbent Wendell Walker is running against Democrat Natalie Short.
Early voting began Sept. 17 and ends Oct. 30 in Amherst County. Here’s a look at the local races.
Amherst County
Board of Supervisors Two seats on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, District 2 and District 5, are up for grabs in the election, but only one is contested.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker is seeking a fourth term to District 2 and will face her first challenger since winning the seat against Bonnie Limbrick with 50% of the vote in 2009. In 2013 and 2017, she was unopposed.
Tony Robertson, an Amherst town resident, is challenging Tucker. A 1985 graduate of Amherst County High School, his family owned and operated the former Amherst Pharmacy in downtown Amherst for 51 years.
Robertson said he would work to see additional revenue generated in the county and strive for ways to keep residents from going elsewhere for products and services that can be established in the county.
“I’m just a hometown guy who wants to do what’s best for the future of Amherst County while protecting its heritage,” Robertson said.
Tucker publicly has praised the teamwork of a variety of county staff and departments, including the school system, for navigating through uncharted waters of the pandemic.
She said the Constitution is a major guide in her decisions.
“My main focus continues to be creation of an environment that attracts businesses; that’s done by having a stable and predictable local government, common sense ordinances, a strong sense of community and good schools,” Tucker said.
In District 5, Madison Heights resident Drew Wade is running unopposed. Jennifer Moore has served the post since January 2018 and is stepping down.
Wade said he wants the county to thrive and prosper with job growth. “Most importantly, I want members of the community, regardless of race, religion, gender or political opinion to feel safe and secure in this county.”
Amherst County School Board
Four years ago, Amherst County Public Schools transitioned from an appointed body to an elected one with its first election. Of that trio of first elected members, only at-large member Abby Thompson is running again.
Thompson is running against Leecy Fink of Elon.
The board’s current vice chair, Thompson was appointed to the board in summer 2016 and is endorsed by the Amherst County Republicans. An educator with 34 years’ experience as a teacher and administrator, her campaign website states her goals are prioritizing academics and supporting career and technical opportunities for all students, supporting teachers with autonomy to create and teach, keeping “local voice” in schools by informing parents and the community and opposing “divisive political and progressive agendas,” such as critical race theory.
Thompson publicly has said the board needs to do its due diligence by vetting learning content from the Virginia Department of Education. In response to a recent rise in student behavior issues, she said she wants Amherst County schools to create its own “win-win” course of action that isn’t influenced by Richmond.
A self-described conservative, she said at a GOP gathering in May her heart breaks for future generations of children with policies and directives from the VDOE, many of which she opposes.
“I feel we are in a battle for the hearts and minds of the children,” Thompson said. “The far-left political winds of Virginia are strong and we are seeing their divisiveness filter into the schools.”
Fink, a mother of two children currently in the school system, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been an eye-opener for the county in spotlighting a poverty problem she wants to make sure is solved.
She said the Amherst County Public Schools division has great teachers and administrators and it’s important to do whatever is needed to support them.
“We need to trust them to do their jobs,” Fink said in a previous interview.
Fink also spoke during the public comments session of the board’s Oct. 14 meeting, raising concerns about what she described as recent acts of bullying in schools and lack of discipline. Teachers feel like they are on island when they have an unruly student, she said.
“Folks, this is not about appearance and discipline data,” Fink said. “This is about the safety of our children and our staff.”
She said the division needs to focus on improvements or she fears a mass exodus of teachers she described as irreplaceable.
“We all knew that transitioning so many students back into the classroom was going to be challenging,” Fink said of the recent return to a five-day, full-time school week. “We can’t blame this all on the pandemic. Discipline issues were definitely anticipated.”
The other contested school board race is in District 2, where incumbent Amanda Wright is stepping off and newcomers Dawn Justice and David Emmert are vying for the seat.
Justice moved to Amherst County last year from the Pacific Northwest and said she would strive to support each child regardless of their background, education or race.
She said she is concerned many parents don’t know what is taught in schools and she wants to be an advocate for students.
“I feel like I can bring to the table a diligent spirit who asks a lot of questions, who is willing to stand up for others,” Justice said.
Emmert, who served 17 years as a teacher at Amherst County High School, finished his career in public education at the end of June. He said he wants to make sure tax dollars are maximized in the classroom and strengthen teacher communication with the board.
“Teacher morale with our school system is low and it’s more than the pandemic,” Emmert said during public comments at a recent board meeting.
He said he favors a teacher representative serving as a non-voting member joining the board and giving input during meetings similar to a pair of student representative roles. Many teachers feel “helpless and voiceless,” he added.
“There needs to be a direct channel from the teachers to the School Board,” Emmert said.
In District 5, Eric Orasi is running unopposed for a seat to be vacated by David Cassise, who was elected in 2017.
Orasi moved to Amherst County more than 20 years ago and his four children have graduated from the high school. He said he observed grandchildren’s difficulty with online school during the pandemic and decided to get involved to make decisions to benefit children.
“We can’t let our kids fall between the cracks,” Orasi said a GOP gathering in May.
Referendum on pari-mutuel wagering
In recent months signs and billboards have adorned the landscape of the county on a topic many residents are split on: supporting Rosie’s or opposing the business aiming to locate in the Seminole Plaza shopping center in Madison Heights.
Pari-mutuel wagering has to pass by referendum for the business to come to fruition. Supporters tout the financial boost from tax revenue and jobs the facility proposed by Colonial Downs Group would bring while opponents are against gambling and other effects they feel would be detrimental to the community.
Rosie’s representatives describe the facility as “an exciting, modern entertainment destination” with a restaurant and pari-mutuel wagering in the form of off-track betting and historical horse racing machines that look and feel like traditional slot machines but are based on previously run horse races.
The facility would result in nearly 100 new jobs and generate an estimated $800,000 in annual tax revenue from the gaming devices, in addition to other revenue, according to a Sept. 8 news release from Amherst County.
The majority of the board of supervisors, Tucker and board members Jimmy Ayers and Tom Martin, passed a resolution in support of the referendum. Vice Chair David Pugh abstained and Moore was absent from the vote.
The resolution states benefits anticipated include a $40 million investment in to the Seminole Plaza center and a “much needed and overdue facelift” for that area of southern Madison Heights near the James River.
Victoria Hanson, director of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority, said the authority is confident the project will attract many visitors and other new businesses to the county. The authority has had talks with other name brand companies about locating in Amherst with expectation voters will support Rosie’s as a “terrific generator” of jobs and tax revenue, Hanson has said.
“Each and every one of our [supervisors] recognizes the critical importance of bringing good jobs, private business investment and vital tax revenues that the county needs for schools and other essential services in Amherst,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said in the release.
On the other side of the debate, opposing residents have said the business would result in more crime and pari-mutuel wagering’s effects would hurt families financially.
Some have said the adult-centered nature of the facility doesn’t fit in with the county’s character and the stated economic effects are not worth it. A Sept. 30 meeting was held at a Madison Heights church that urged residents to actively campaign against Rosie’s adding Amherst its list of localities.
Gene Drake, an Amherst resident opposing the operation, also criticized county officials during the Sept. 30 rally for supporting the business.
“They’re going to take us to the cleaners,” Drake said.