School board, supervisor seats and Rosie's gaming facility referendum at stake in election

Thompson publicly has said the board needs to do its due diligence by vetting learning content from the Virginia Department of Education. In response to a recent rise in student behavior issues, she said she wants Amherst County schools to create its own “win-win” course of action that isn’t influenced by Richmond.

A self-described conservative, she said at a GOP gathering in May her heart breaks for future generations of children with policies and directives from the VDOE, many of which she opposes.

“I feel we are in a battle for the hearts and minds of the children,” Thompson said. “The far-left political winds of Virginia are strong and we are seeing their divisiveness filter into the schools.”

Fink, a mother of two children currently in the school system, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been an eye-opener for the county in spotlighting a poverty problem she wants to make sure is solved.

She said the Amherst County Public Schools division has great teachers and administrators and it’s important to do whatever is needed to support them.

“We need to trust them to do their jobs,” Fink said in a previous interview.