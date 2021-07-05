School nurse reflects on building relationships, teamwork during COVID-19

A lot of long workdays, some weekends and much investigative work with contact tracing in responding to the virus all were part of the 2020-21 experience, she said.

Overall, she felt the division did an amazing job in making the school year a success with a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning. The custodial staff also did crucial work in keeping the schools clean, she added.

"Our kids are so resilient," she said of their ability to make it through the challenging climate.

During the vaccine clinics, which launched in early February for ACPS staff and eventually opened up to the entire community for the following several months, she said some people could not leave their vehicles to come inside the gym. She and other nurses went directly to them to make sure they had the shot.

"I got the privilege of going out to the cars and vaccinating those high-risk individuals," Payne said. "It was heartwarming."

Assistant Superintendent William Wells said as the division's COVID-19 cases grew this past year, additional assistance was needing in managing the response. Payne was brought on to the COVID-19 response team and she was an immediate help, he said.