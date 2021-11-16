School official on COVID-19 cases: 'We're not out of the woods yet'

Amherst County Public Schools is noticing a post-Halloween uptick in positive COVID-19 cases and is bracing for more surges as the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approach.
William Wells, assistant superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, said as of Nov. 11 the division had five employees test positive and eight quarantined while 19 students tested positive and 218 were quarantined.
“They’re not at a point we can’t function,” Wells said during the Amherst County School Board’s Nov. 11 meeting.
Since the pandemic began, Amherst County has had 4,440 cases of coronavirus and 60 deaths as of Nov. 12, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
Wells said a handful of positive cases on the Amherst B-Team football squad led to a recent game’s cancellation. He urged the community to stay vigilant in preventing the virus’s spread, noted at this same time last year cases began to rise.
“We do need to understand we’re not out of the woods yet,” Wells said.
A clinic to administer vaccine booster shots was held at the high school on Nov. 13, according to the county government’s official Facebook page.
Wells said at some point the school division will have to get information on the numbers of vaccinated and unvaccinated employees to prepare for testing protocols. He said there is no push from the school system to mandate vaccines for students and unless something different comes down from the federal government, that’s the position.
“We have no intention of asking for that,” Wells said. “That’s a parent choice.”
Teresa Crouch, chief financial officer, said the division as of Nov. 11 has about 100 students fewer than the amount budgeted for the current school year. She said the decline is based on a switch to private school and religious exemption-based reasons.
Crouch told the Amherst County School Board she believes the state will adjust figures in response to the enrollment loss and will it be tied with the state budget process.