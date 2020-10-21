School officials urge public to remain vigilant in protecting against spread of COVID-19

Five weeks into the new school year Amherst County Public Schools officials are urging area residents to remain vigilant in taking safety measures to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, stressing a need to keep schools open and operating.
Since the start of school on Sept. 9 the division has had 15 positive cases among staff and students over a stretch of more than 40 days, Assistant Superintendent William Wells said. Amherst County High School; Central, Amherst, Elon and Madison Heights elementary schools and the division’s transportation department have reported cases. Wells said in the previous 39-day stretch, the school system had 12 positive cases and 140 staff and more than 200 students have been quarantined.
“Our data suggests that we have not had an increase in positive cases as a result of school opening,” Wells said. “We are more aware of cases … we’ve made every effort to be transparent and notify parents of positive cases. They’re appreciative of the fact we’re notifying them of this.”
No positive cases have come from a transmission in the schools or on buses and all were the result of spread outside of school grounds in the community, according to Wells.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said the number of positive cases in Central Virginia is the highest it’s been since the pandemic was declared in March. Two weeks prior the Amherst County School Board’s Oct. 15 meeting the county was at seven cases per 100,000 across the state and that figure quadrupled.
“The impact that has on us in the schools is enormous,” Arnold said. “It certainly impacts the schools because all the people we have to quarantine — that’s interrupting education.”
As of Oct. 19 the county had 529 cases of COVID-19, 21 hospitalizations and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Arnold urged the public to make wise choices in protecting against the spread of the virus. Concerned with a spike in local cases during the summer, the board enacted a facemask rule in the school buildings and buses and took many other measures to protect against COVID-19.
“It’s been so positive being back in school with our students and we don’t want [any closures],” Arnold said. “It’s just something we don’t want to see. We are impacted by what happens in our community.”
Five weeks into the new school year, he said the return has been extremely positive despite the many hurdles. Amherst is one of 35 divisions out of 132 in the state to give an option for students to return to in-person education while also provided a 100% remote learning option, he said.
“I think that’s pretty amazing. The fact that we can do both at the same time, that’s the hardest option,” Arnold said. “It is understandable that our staff is working really hard just to keep it going. I’m very proud of them. They all learned a lot of new things. They are trying to make those things happen on the fly.”
The Amherst Remote Academy as of the Oct. 15 meeting had an enrollment of 1,566 students with the highest numbers in the two middle schools and high school, according to a report presented to the board. The division’s overall enrollment is 3,912, down 48 students from the figure the schools are budgeted for, according to school officials.
More than 200 students have gone from ARA to in-person learning while 76 went from attending schools to remote learning.
The division has distributed 4,432 Chromebooks in recent weeks. Arnold said the school system has launched a Help Desk service to help students and families with technological needs.
Committees have been formed to evaluate grading, student engagement, teacher observation and programs as schools continue to operate during COVID-19. “Everything we’re doing is different,” Arnold said.
Another change is water fountains as the division has installed a mechanism that allows students to refill bottles with water rather than drinking directly from the fountain. Wells said the division also has not had to issue any suspensions recently.
Colson Davis, a student representative on the board, said focusing on improving morale in a difficult learning environment is crucial. Noting a loss of traditions, he suggested moving pep rallies from indoors to Lancer Stadium to accommodate social distancing and activities that off-campus students can partake in.
“We are in unprecedented times and it has been extremely difficult to stay positive,” Davis said. “Our No. 1 goal this year is to boost morale and make this school year as memorable as possible and the key to that is [a] positive mindset.”
Reagan Bui, who also serves as a student representative on the board, suggested playing music during class transitions and encouraging students to keep journals that could help them cope with the pandemic while earning extra credit.
District 2 board member Amanda Wright said she appreciates the division notifying the community about positive cases.
“It’s not perfect, but I think it’s working as far as the measures that have taken place,” Wright said of the mitigation strategies. “The fear level since school started seems to have come down some. The transparency has been important, I think, in controlling some of the parents and the public has had.”
Vice Chairwoman Abby Thompson said the lack of suspensions is a sign to her of appreciation among students and families to reopen schools.
“We’ve gotten off to a good start,” Thompson said. “It’s been hard but we made it work.”
District 3 board member Christopher Terry encouraged county residents to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizer in protecting against the virus, measures he added contribute to keeping schools operating. “More cases are coming. We know that they are,” Terry said. “If we can all do the right thing, hopefully we will help mitigate a lot of that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!