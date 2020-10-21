School officials urge public to remain vigilant in protecting against spread of COVID-19

“The impact that has on us in the schools is enormous,” Arnold said. “It certainly impacts the schools because all the people we have to quarantine — that’s interrupting education.”

As of Oct. 19 the county had 529 cases of COVID-19, 21 hospitalizations and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Arnold urged the public to make wise choices in protecting against the spread of the virus. Concerned with a spike in local cases during the summer, the board enacted a facemask rule in the school buildings and buses and took many other measures to protect against COVID-19.

“It’s been so positive being back in school with our students and we don’t want [any closures],” Arnold said. “It’s just something we don’t want to see. We are impacted by what happens in our community.”

Five weeks into the new school year, he said the return has been extremely positive despite the many hurdles. Amherst is one of 35 divisions out of 132 in the state to give an option for students to return to in-person education while also provided a 100% remote learning option, he said.