After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma” is returning to Sweet Briar College’s Fitness Athletic Center on March 4.

The Amherst Woman’s Club, Sweet Briar and the Greater Washington, D.C. chapter of the Scleroderma Foundation sponsored the first walk March 2, 2019 at the college’s indoor track, the site of this year’s event.

Suzanne Raine, a club member and event organizer, said the March 2019 walk marked the Washington, D.C. chapter’s first walk in Virginia. A second walk was held a year later a week prior to the shutdown from COVID-19.

Scleroderma is an often life-threatening inflammatory and vascular disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissue. The mission of the walk is to provide support for patients with the disease, to increase public awareness and education and stimulate and support research to improve treatment and ultimately find the cause of and cure for scleroderma and related diseases.

Meghan Thomas, a Forest resident living with scleroderma, said she is excited to attend her first walk March 4. She heard about the event through a friend who does much work through the Scleroderma Foundation.

Thomas, 25, was diagnosed with the disease in 2014.

“It has absolutely impacted every aspect of my life. It affects the muscles, the joints, the internal organs,” Thomas said in an interview. “I struggle with anything that requires using my hands. It’s also very painful for anything to touch my hands.”

Thomas said it took a long time to get diagnosed, her fingers are curled into her palms and skin constantly tears on the fingers.

The Randolph College graduate said it’s been great connecting with people online who deal with the disease and meeting some in person who share those daily struggles.

“I feel like it’s a unique condition to live with because after you had it for a while and how it affects you physically, you can tell when somebody has it,” Thomas said. “It can feel isolating.”

When she was in high school in Rockbridge County, Thomas didn’t know about support groups.

“I didn’t know anyone else who had it,” Thomas said. “It was very isolating when I was younger.”

The Scleroderma Foundation has been a helpful resource, Thomas said. She has recommended the fundraiser walk to several friends who live in Virginia and North Carolina.

“I really hope it brings a lot more awareness to it,” Thomas said. “I think people are interested in learning about it. It’s not a disease you hear a lot about.”

Thomas said her biggest struggle was people not understanding the disease. People took more notice when the disease disfigured her, she said.

“I struggled through high school and college with it,” she said of others not fully grasping what she was dealing with. “It’s easier for patients to be more understood.”

Amherst resident Cat Brandell, who has scleroderma, said in a 2019 interview she first met others with the disease at an Amherst Woman’s Club meeting and the support of others has been encouraging and comforting.

Brandell said the disease mainly affected her hands, causing her to lose several fingers on her right hand, and she also has had some internal organ issues, lung damage and hardening of the esophagus.

The walk is from 9 a.m. to noon March 4. For more information as to how to register to be a walker or a sponsor contact co-chair Suzanne Raine at suzanne.raine@gmail.com or co-chair Margaret Ann White at mwhite@sbc.edu.