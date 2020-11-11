Second Stage Amherst applying to land on National Register of Historic Places

Five years after receiving the keys to the former historic church building that houses Second Stage Amherst, the nonprofit that runs the venue is applying to land the structure on the National Register of Historic Places.

In spring 2015, the organization entered into an agreement with the county to lease the old church, which largely had been vacant since 2005, at 194 Second St. in Amherst. The historic landmark designation, if approved, would not put restrictions on how the county may use the property and helps the nonprofit compete for donations and grant funding to aid in the continuing restoration of the building.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 4 formally approved of the organization’s application seeking national landmark status.

Second Stage’s mission is to inspire creativity and community by providing a venue where the cultural, civic and economic vitality of Amherst County is encouraged.

“For us, an inspired community is one that is inclusive and equitable,” the nonprofit’s website states. “We believe the arts and entrepreneurship can and must influence societal change by inviting participation from a diversity of voices and cultivating cultural wellness.”