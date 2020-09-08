 Skip to main content
Second Stage Amherst to hold plant sale Sept. 12

Second Stage

Second Stage Amherst, located at 194 Second St. in Amherst. 

Second Stage Amherst will hold a one-day, end-of-summer plant sale on from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12.

The sale takes place on the front lawn of Second Stage, located at 194 Second St. The plants, courtesy of the Village Garden Club of Amherst, will be bargain-priced, and a garden club member will be on hand with helpful planting and growing tips for each variety.

More than 700 plants will be available to the public for purchase, from agave, butterfly bushes and daylilies to irises, nandinas and snow roses.

