Second Stage hosts movies on the lawn in May

Second Stage Amherst on Friday evenings in May will host an outdoor movie series on the lawn at 194 Second St. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and movies will begin at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Concessions will be sold on-site beginning at 7:30 p.m. Patrons are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets, as well as portable radios if they’d prefer. (Radios will be provided for those who don’t have them.)

There will be some parking available towards the back of the lawn, for those who’d like to watch the movie from their vehicle. Additional parking will be available in the Second Stage parking lot or on the street.

Schedule of movies include:

Friday, May 7: ‘Remember the Titans,’ starring Denzel Washington, Rated PG

Friday, May 14: ‘A League of Their Own’, starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, Rated PG

Friday, May 21: ‘Breaking Away,’ starring Dennis Quaid, Rated PG

Friday, May 28: ‘Bend It Like Beckham,’ Keira Knightley and Jonathan Rhys Myers, Rated PG-13

Tickets are available at: https://www.secondstageamherst.org/ss-presents-live-events.html.