Service authority moves forward with pursuing financing for dam improvement project

Aiming to take advantage of low interest rates, the Amherst County Service Authority is proceeding with financing a major improvement project to the Graham Creek Reservoir Dam.

The state-mandated improvement project is estimated at $5.1 million, according to a report presented to the authority’s board of directors at an Aug. 4 meeting. In June the board accepted a 1-year extension on the capital project due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic’s affect on ACSA finances, but authority director Bob Hopkins recommended proceeding with borrowing money for the project.

Hopkins said the authority’s finances have not been as negatively affected as he anticipated.

“Also, rates are currently lower than they were a few months ago; proceeding now will lock ACSA in to the lower rates and preclude the possibility of rates increasing between now and 2021,” an Aug. 4 report from Hopkins to the authority’s board said.

The planned work includes raising the dam’s crest and widening the emergency spillway.

The Graham Creek Reservoir in Madison Heights was built in 1967 as a water source for the Amherst County Service Authority. Over the past several years the authority, which provides water and sewer to a portion of county customers, has included the project in its annual budget preparations and rates and fees increases for the purpose of saving money to complete the work and repay the loan, according to Hopkins.

The authority currently has just more than 6,300 water accounts and roughly 1,100 sewer accounts.